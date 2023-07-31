'Pouring fuel on the fire while the world burns': The green economy reacts to the government's oil and gas licensing round

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 17 min read
An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock
Image:

An offshore oil production platform in North Sea | Credit: iStock

Campaigners, MPs, green businesses, energy experts, and economists respond to the government's decision to press ahead with 100 new oil and gas projects

The government's decision to press ahead with plans to license more than 100 new oil and gas projects in the North Sea has prompted an angry reaction from actors across green economy, with experts warning...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Durable clothing is a vital piece of the sustainable fashion puzzle

Could AI provide the recipe for faster, less-destructive minerals mining?

Most read
01

Sunak green lights wave of oil and gas licenses - and two further carbon capture hubs

31 July 2023 • 9 min read
02

Community Energy Together: Local solar collective unveils initial 36MW pipeline

31 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter

31 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins

31 July 2023 • 12 min read
05

'Pouring fuel on the fire while the world burns': The green economy reacts to the government's oil and gas licensing round

31 July 2023 • 17 min read

More on Policy

Proposals include efforts to tackle disposable vapes | Credit: iStock
Policy

Defra insists it 'means business' with waste plan as it unveils circular economy vision

Defra sets out vision for designing out waste in products and encouraging repair, reuse and recycling in long-awaited Waste Prevention Programme for England

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 July 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'No public mandate for delay': PM warned he faces fierce resistance if UK green policy watered down

More than 50 groups including Green Alliance, the National Trust and the RSPB promise to mobilise more than 20 million supporters against 'any and all attacks' on net zero and environmental policy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 July 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

MPs urge government to use road building budget for network upgrades to support net zero

Government's reliance on rapid uptake of electric vehicles to decarbonise transport without reducing demand amounts to 'risky strategy', Transport Committee warns

Roger Harrabin
clock 28 July 2023 • 3 min read