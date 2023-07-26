Government plots planning reforms to speed up major green infrastructure projects

The government has today launched a consultation over proposals aimed at speeding up the planning and development process for ‘Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects' such as offshore wind farms, transport links, waste facilities and nuclear power stations.

The UK's planning and consent system is notorious for leaving green energy projects in limbo for years - sometimes over a decade - before they are finally given the final go-ahead, and calls have been increasing for a major overhaul in order to unblock bottlenecks in the system.

Delays and uncertainty over major projects that require a development consent order (DCO) to proceed are widely seen as a major barrier to securing investment in ramping up green energy and associated grid infrastructure in line with the UK's stretching renewables targets.

But the reforms outlined by the government today - which were first touted earlier this year - include delivering a new "fast track route" for large-scale projects that can provide community and environmental benefits, such as offshore wind farms, nuclear plants and water, waste and public transport schemes.

Time-based targets for the planning process for such projects could also be introduced under the proposals unveiled today.

Moreover, the government proposes strengthening the DCO pre-application period, streamlining the examination and assessment process, building more flexibility into the DCO system for projects that require changes after securing consent, and shifting to greater digitalisation to avoid delays associated with paper notices and letters.

The government said Ministers with briefs across environment, energy, levelling up and transport would all be convened to help drive progress in speeding up the planning system, and to jointly "troubleshoot potential issues that hold up progress, and rapidly develop practical solutions".

In future, the government said it would also seek to establish a more effective system of "data-led environmental reporting based on outcomes" which it said would help to deliver "better, faster and greener delivery of infrastructure".

Commenting on the consultation, which runs until 19 September, the PM emphasised the communities needed to be supported by vital infrastructure such as "transport links, power plants and buildings that underpin our everyday lives".

"Significant infrastructure projects don't just ensure that people can get to work easily, do their recycling, and power their homes - they also create jobs, grow our economy, and help us become fit for the future," said Sunak. "It is right that we make it as easy as possible for these important projects to be approved and delivered across the country."

Local Government Minister Lee Rowley added that the system would help to build a planning system "fit for the future" and which ensures "communities are kept at the heart of decision making".

"Too many vital projects are being held up by needless bureaucracy and red-tape - we must speed up the planning process so we can get building and deliver," he said.

It is not the first time the government has promised to unblock bottlenecks and streamline the planning system, with former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng having also made similar promises during his disastrously short tenure in the role last Autumn.

Labour, meanwhile, has also promised to overhaul the planning system in order to speed up the rollout of green energy infrastructure in line with its ambitious plan to fully decarbonise the power grid before the end of the decade.

Unlike Labour. however, the government has still yet to provide any clear promise that would lift the ‘de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England, which have been blocked under planning rules put in place in 2015, despite longstanding calls from myriad figures - including influential MPs from within the Conservative Party itself - to allow new onshore turbines to be built where there is community support.

Sam Richards, founder and campaign director for pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, said he had long been calling for an overhaul of the planning system to speed up development of major infrastructure projects, but urged the government to go further and lift the ‘de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England.

"Slashing bureaucracy and red-tape in order to get spades in the ground as quickly as possible for new offshore wind farms, transport links and nuclear power stations is a start, but government must go further," he said. "Despite this welcome announcement new onshore wind farms, one of the cheapest sources of energy available, are still banned in England - condemning millions of people to higher energy bills. Ministers must act now to reverse the ban so that Britain can be energy secure and households can enjoy lower bills."

