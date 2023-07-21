Study: Maritime trade faces $122bn risk from extreme climate events

Disruption to shipping ports and supply chains caused by extreme climate events poses a multi-billion-dollar risk to global trade, a new paper by the University of Oxford has warned.

More than $122bn a year in global economic activity is under threat as local port activity is increasingly affected by extreme weather, which has a knock-on effect on global shipping, according to researchers from the university's Environmental Change Institute.

The report estimates that international trade faces an annual loss of $81 billion through direct disruptions, such as physical damage to ports, which can create day-long delays for trading partners.

This jumps to a more than $122bn impact on economic activity when complex dependencies throughout supply chains spanning multiple industries are considered.

The study also emphasised that these disruptions pose a far-reaching cross-border threat, claiming that northern Europe, the western United States, southern Australia, the Middle East, and West Africa are most likely to experience supply chain disruption due to their reliance on East Asian ports, which are among the most likely to be affected by climate change.

Overall, the most at-risk economies identified include Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, and some small island developing states (SIDS) such as the Northern Mariana Islands, Grenada and Dominica.

Moreover, the most at-risk supply chains highlighted include wood and paper manufacturing in Taiwan and South Korea, mining and quarrying in France, and petroleum, chemical, and non-metallic mineral products in Macau and Aruba, which could have a far-reaching effect on other industries across the globe.

Professor Jim Hall, co-author and climate adaptation expert, said: "Our research allows policy makers for the first time to evaluate the risk of trade-related disruptions outside their own jurisdictions.

"We have tried to emphasise that countries need to come together to make sure that risks are addressed across global networks and supply chains."

The paper calls for urgent action by countries who are highly dependent on ports at risk from climate-related disruptions, such as enhancing ports' physical resilience to extreme weather, reducing dependence on maritime trade, increasing inventories and stocks to make supply chains less vulnerable, and diversifying trade routes and partners to create a more resilient shipping network.

Dr Jasper Verschuur, lead author of the paper added that adapting ports to climate change, which will be urgently needed in the future, can be considered a "global public good", which could help unlock much needed climate finance in an overlooked sector.

