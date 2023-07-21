DS Smith invests €34m in plastic replacement and sustainable packaging push

The Greek arm of packaging firm DS Smith has this week announced €33.9m of investment is to be split between three sites innovating in sustainable packaging over the next two years.

DS Smith Hellas revealed that investment would focus on purchasing state-of-the art machinery to roll out innovative packaging solutions across its Greek operations, as well as capacity enhancement.

The London-headquartered FTSE100 firm which operates in 34 countries added that said funding would bolster ongoing plastic replacement efforts across it portfolio and ensure support for customers striving to reach environmental targets.

For example, the firm detailed plans to install new machinery at its Ierapetra Box Plant, an important site for Crete's food industry, to accelerate innovation in sustainable packaging design for vegetables produced and sold across Europe.

Moreover, DS Smith Hellas has earmarked similar investments at its sites in Ancient Corinth and Thessaloniki to increase capacity, update equipment, and cut raw material wastage, in moves the firm claims will provide customers with opportunities to experiment with more sustainable design.

The funding announcement forms part of DS Smith's growing focus in the region, according to Reinier Schlatmann, regional managing director of DS Smith East Europe.

"Fifty-six per cent of consumers aim to reduce their plastic use and they are choosing companies who share this commitment," he explained. "As a leading sustainable packaging supplier, we are proud of our investment in state-of-the-art technology to drive innovation and expand options for reducing problematic plastics with our customers.

"It will significantly increase our capacity and provide the highest quality and innovative packaging solutions in the Greek market and shows the importance of Greece in our growth strategy for the region.

"We are dedicated to working with customers who share our vision and continue to deliver innovative packaging solutions for a more sustainable future".

Antonis Kantzelis, the firm's managing director southeast Europe covering Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, added that the move highlights the importance of integrating sustainable packaging solutions as part of its broader environmental strategy for its customers.

"Our people, continuous innovation, and top technology in our three production facilities are the keys to providing the highest quality and circular ready packaging solutions," he said.

Last year DS Smith poured £100m into a research, development and innovation efforts, exploring how a range of alternative fibres - such as straw, daisies, hemp, cocoa shells, and seaweed - could replace common forms of plastic and paper packaging.

