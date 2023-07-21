'Moving from promise to delivery': ZeroAvia completes first zero-emission test flights

Green aviation firm ZeroAvia has successfully completed 10 test flights involving aircraft retrofitted with its ZA600 zero emission engines.

The company revealed this week that a Cotswold Airport-based testing campaign using its initial prototype, a Dornier 228 aircraft powered by a ZA600 hydrogen-electric engine, had met the "highest anticipated performance threshold".

ZeroAvia said the successful tests pave the way for the next stage of testing and demonstration, including its first cross-country flights.

Over the past six months, ZeroAvia said it has sequentially tested different areas of aircraft performance following the successful "world-first" test flights of the system in January.

The recent campaign has seen aircraft fly at 5,000 feet, perform a 23-minute endurance test, operate in temperatures ranging from just above freezing to almost 30C, and reach the maximum allowable speed under the Permit to Fly, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

ZeroAvia said the most notable achievement of the latest test flights was that throughout all phases of testing the fuel cell power generation and electric propulsion system, the core components of a zero emission engine, performed "at or above expectations".

This led the green aviation firm to claim that its hydrogen-electric engine matched the power of the conventional, fossil fuel engine used on the opposite wing, with pilots able to fly with thrust generated only from the experimental clean propulsion system in certain tests.

ZeroAvia's hydrogen electric engines use hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity, which is then used to power motors which turn the aircrafts propellers. The aviation firm said the only emission is low temperature water, with studies suggesting the overall climate impact reduction from the technology could be as much as 90 per cent compared to conventional aircraft.

Gabriele Teofili, ZeroAvia's head of aircraft engineering and testing, welcomed news of the successful test flights.

"Plenty of people go through 40-year careers without marking their name in the history books of aerospace engineering," he added. "I'm so proud that so many of the team at ZeroAvia can say that they have done that already with this first phase of test flights. This Dornier 228 will now always have a place in our hearts, but we're excited to take it on its next adventure and head further afield."

ZeroAvia's founder and chief executive, Val Miftakhov, added: "Zero-emission flight technologies are moving from promise to delivery and our amazing team is leading the way with this testing programme.

"We do not have to push the unappealing choices on passengers of paying more or flying less to deliver climate conscious air travel. We instead can adopt this technology quickly to reduce climate impact and air pollution."

ZeroAvia's Dornier 228 flight testing programme is part of the HyFlyer II Project, which is part funded by the Government through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), in conjunction with Innovate UK and the Department for Business and Trade.

Nusrat Ghani MP, Minister for Industry and Economic Security, welcomed the latest milestone for the company. "ZeroAvia is making fantastic progress in pioneering zero emission flight, and I want to congratulate them on another important step completed with their successful flight test campaign," she said.

"I'm pleased that government support through the ATI Programme has helped ZeroAvia find innovative new ways to cut aviation emissions, which will help us deliver our Jet Zero Strategy and secure high-skilled green jobs in the UK."

The news comes in the same week as green entrpreneur Dale Vince announced the launch of Ecojet, a new airline that aims to retrofit small aircraft to run on emerging zero emission engine technologies. The aircraft intends to start operating domestic routes from next year, initially using conventional propeller aircraft. But the intention is to quickly retrofit aircraft with hydrogen-electric engines as soon as such technologies are commercially available.

