Defra and Natural England launch latest wave of nature recovery projects

The government has today announced it is to invest £7.4m in a series of large-scale nature recovery projects across England covering 176,000 hectares of land, which are expected to expand natural carbon sinks, reduce flood risks, and boost biodiversity.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and Natural England confirmed funding for a series of multi-partnership collaborative projects today, which they said would cover an area bigger than the size of Hertfordshire.

The projects from the Tees Estuary to the South Downs are set to create improved and better-connected habitats for wildlife, improve public access to nature, and strengthen the national Nature Recovery Network by showcasing nature recovery at scale, Defra said.

Projects include initiatives to help manage flooding and wildfire risks, improve carbon stores, and build diverse habitats for wildlife such as the endangered wart biter cricket and twite.

Defra said the projects will make a "major contribution" to the UK's Nature Recovery Network and help deliver on the commitments set out in its Environmental Improvement Plan which sets out to halt the decline in nature by supporting thriving plants and wildlife.

The projects include the East of Eden initiative in Cumbria, which covers 100,000 hectares of land from the eastern Eden Valley to the North Pennies. Defra said it will look to support land managers in the region to create habitats for species, including the curlew, black grouse and the Teesdale Violet, and embrace natural flood management techniques to reduce flood risk and improve the absorption of carbon by rewetting peat.

Similarly, the Lost Wetlands project, which extends for 5,000 hectares from Cheshire to Lancashire, seeks to reclaim, restore, and rewet wetland habitats in South Greater Manchester and North Cheshire, improve connectivity for wildlife, and create habitats for species such as dragonflies, great crested newts and water voles.

In Sussex and Kent, the Seaford to Eastbourne project will cover 12,000 hectares of the South Downs. Defra said the project will build on existing partnerships with South East Water, local authorities, farmers, and fishers to build on research into chalk aquifers in the area to improve the health of chalk grass and heath habitats to deliver cleaner water.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, welcomed the latest wave of nature recovery projects, which he said will "enrich our landscapes for wildlife, develop resilience to climate change, catch carbon and help to clean up air and water".

"They will help restore entire ecosystems, allowing many species of wild animals and plants to spread and thrive," he added.

"To fight the challenges posed by Nature loss and climate change it will be essential to build broad and trusted partnerships. I am pleased that the projects announced today signal a commitment to bold and collaborative action at landscape scale to create a Nature Recovery Network which is essential to firmly put nature on the road to recovery."

Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said: "We want to create accessible, nature-rich places closer to where people live, and encourage communities to learn more about the wild landscapes on their doorsteps so they can play their part in helping to protect them. These partnerships will restore the natural world, from cities to the sea, and will deliver on our targets set out in the Environmental Improvement Plan to create a lasting legacy for people and nature."

Defra said these new projects build on the G7 legacy project in Cornwall and five nature recovery projects launched in 2022 which are focused on the West Midlands, the Peak District, Somerset, Norfolk and Cambridge.

The department said the projects will help the government achieve its pledge to protect 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by 2030.

The news comes in the same week as the government faced criticism from MPs and campaigners over weaknesses in its updated Climate Adaptation Strategy and its continuing failure to put the UK on track to meet its tree-planting goals.

