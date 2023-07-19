'Intelligent Octopus Flux': Energy giant promises to slash bills with new smart tariff

Octopus Energy has today launched its latest smart tariff, promising to slash bills and help unlock demand for domestic solar PV and energy storage systems.

The company said the new Intelligent Octopus Flux (IOF) tariff would offer customers the same rate for both importing and exporting electricity, with a 21-hour off peak window priced 10 per cent below Octopus Energy's standard variable tariff and a three-hour 'peak' window between 4pm and 7pm each day.

According to Octopus, customers on the IOF tariff will be able to save more than £450 a year compared to customers on its standard 'Flexible Octopus' tariff and its fixed export 'Octopus Outgoing' tariff.

The import-export tariff is available to new and existing customers who have solar panels and eligible batteries installed in their homes, which allow them to shift power demand to take advantage of the lower cost power available during off peak periods.

The company said the tariff is enabled by its Kraken technology, which can optimise a home's batteries and solar panels to ensure customers are using green electrons when they are abundant and cheap, leading to lower emissions and lower bills.

The new functionality means solar and battery owners no longer have to manually programme their technology to charge and discharge at certain times. "IOF removes this hassle - allowing customers to automatically receive the best rates for both the power they use (import) and the power they sell back (export) to the grid," Octopus said.

Alex Schoch, Head of Flexibility at Octopus Energy Group, said: "Octopus Energy continues to unlock a grid system that is green, cheap and easy for customers. Next generation smart tariffs like Intelligent Octopus Flux optimise energy tech in people's homes - passing on savings to customers while stopping the need for dirty fossil fuel plants at peak times."

He added that the new tariff would build on growing demand for the company's existing smart tariffs, which incentivise customers to better match power demand to clean energy supplies. "We've seen an 80 per cent increase in demand for our smart tariffs since 2022, and everyone benefits," he said. "The learnings we get from managing smart tariffs teaches us how to run initiatives like 'Saving Sessions', where millions of energy customers were paid to use less energy at 'dirty' times."

The company said Intelligent Octopus Flux is a beta tariff and has been launched to optimise with GivEnergy batteries, however, more battery brands are expected to be integrated this year.

The tariff is the latest in a string of new smart tariffs from energy suppliers, who are increasingly looking to provide customers with financial incentives to curb demand during periods of peak demand and ramp up demand when excess renewable power is available on the grid.

