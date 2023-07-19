Dairy group Arla inks two new solar deals to power UK operations

UK dairy giant Arla has announced it has agreed two new energy deals with solar parks, which will deliver clean power to its UK operations.

The dairy cooperative announced yesterday it has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with two new solar farms developed by utility company Engie and renewable energy group Infinis.

Arla said the projects will be used to provide around 20 per cent of the power needed by its UK business. The new solar parks in Boston, Lincolnshire, and Offham, Kent, and expected to come online in 2024.

Combined, Arla estimated the sites are set to generate around 23,000 MWh of energy and create savings of around 4,439t of CO2 a year.

Both solar parks are being developed on sites previously used for landfill, meaning they will have minimal land use impacts.

The dairy company added it has also recently completed the installation of roof mounted solar panels on its Oswestry site, which during peak power could generate up to 800KW, meaning it could generate 12 per cent of the site's annual electricity usage, which could remove up to 137,920 kg of emissions.

Fran Ball, vice president of production at Arla, welcomed the latest solar deal, adding that the business is "committed to working with our farmer owners to provide natural, nutritious dairy, that is made in the best possible way, and are proud to be committing to two new solar parks to help power our UK operations".

"We are on a journey to climate net zero by 2050, which means that we are taking steps to reduce CO2e emissions on our farms, as well as focussing on other areas, including our production and logistics operations," she added.

Ball also revealed that as part of Arla's Climate Action Roadmap the company will be switching to 100 per cent renewable energy across its production sites by the end of 2025, which will contribute 58 per cent of the emissions reductions needed by 2030.

She added that Arla is also looking to use 100 per cent recyclable packaging across branded products by the end of 2025, as well as helping its farmers to use more sustainable feed production practices.

James Milne, chief commercial officer at Infinis, said he was proud to be working with Engie and Arla to deliver clean renewable power and support their net zero commitments.

"Partnerships like this help to protect higher grade agricultural land from development - supporting both food security and energy security - and we hope will pave the way for many more such projects," he added. "Corporate PPAs combined with the Contracts for Difference play a vital role in delivering subsidy-free solar power and achieving national net zero targets."

The news comes just a week after drinks brand Britvic similarly announced it has inked a 10 year PPA with Atrato Onsite Energy, which will result in its new solar installation in Northamptonshire generating energy exclusively for Britvic. The project will boast total capacity of 28MW and will be capable of generating 33.3 GWh pa of clean energy, the equivalent of powering 11,500 homes or planting 260,000 trees, the company said.

The electricity generated will be enough to power 75 per cent of Britvic's current operations in the UK, including its Beckton and Leeds factories, which can produce 2,000 recyclable bottles a minute for brands such as Tango, Pepsi, and Robinsons.

Matt Swindall, chief procurement officer at Britvic, said: "This deal represents a significant milestone for Britvic as we continue to partner with home-grown renewable energy projects to power our business. The 10 year deal also establishes stability, enabling us to plan more efficiently over the coming years."

