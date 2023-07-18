BSI and Ecometrica launch new tool to streamline ESG reporting

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has announced it has joined forces with sustainability software solutions provider Ecometrica to launch a new tool to help organisations better manage their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting.

Announced today, the new 'Connect Climate' tool builds on the existing BSI Connect software platform and is designed to help organisations capture data in real-time to improve their ESG reporting and greenhouse gas (GHG) management.

BSI and Ecometrica said they developed the toolkit to help businesses both tackle the impact of their operations on the climate crisis and prepare for impending legislative reporting requirements, such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CRSD) and the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) climate risk reporting guidance.

BSI said the "comprehensive data-driven information and workflow platform" had been designed to support organisations of all sizes and at all stages of the ESG reporting journey.

It added that the tool will help organisations effectively gather business activity information from their sites and suppliers so as to better understand the entire value chain, report on Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, develop carbon reduction plans, and engage suppliers in reducing their own emissions.

Connect Climate has been built on BSI's existing Connect system which it said currently supports more than 70,000 global sites. The new system will be powered by Ecometrica's global emission factors database and smart calculation engine.

Sergio Nogueria, group director of consulting services at BSI, welcomed the partnership with Ecometrica, adding that the company was proud "to help organisations play their part in accelerating progress towards a sustainable future for the long-term benefit of people and planet".

Ryan Lynch, practice director for sustainability at BSI, said: "Organisations have the opportunity to take action to address the impacts of the changing climate, including in response to expectations from shareholders, customers, consumers and regulators."

He added that Connect Climate will enable organisations to "quickly and accurately" gather data and report on their greenhouse gas emissions. "From there, our team of climate experts can use that foundation of data to develop carbon reduction plans and supplier engagement programs to help organisations evolve beyond reporting today's impacts to become leaders in the transition to a clean energy economy," he said.

Vanessa Boudreau-Sannier, chief executive of Ecometrica, North America, said the new toolkit was responding to growing demand from corporates. "The current global pressures on companies for climate and sustainability disclosures are driving the need for enhanced accuracy and transparency in sustainability impact and risk accounting and reporting," she said. "Powered by Ecometrica and its smart calculation engine and comprehensive emissions factors database and supported by BSI's expert consultants, Connect Climate can significantly help companies not only comply with disclosure requirements but also reduce their climate change impacts."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.