BSI and Ecometrica launch new tool to streamline ESG reporting

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

British Standard Institute unveils new tool developed with Ecometrica to help businesses improve ESG reporting and greenhouse gas management

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has announced it has joined forces with sustainability software solutions provider Ecometrica to launch a new tool to help organisations better manage their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting.

Announced today, the new 'Connect Climate' tool builds on the existing BSI Connect software platform and is designed to help organisations capture data in real-time to improve their ESG reporting and greenhouse gas (GHG) management.

BSI and Ecometrica said they developed the toolkit to help businesses both tackle the impact of their operations on the climate crisis and prepare for impending legislative reporting requirements, such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CRSD) and the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) climate risk reporting guidance.

BSI said the "comprehensive data-driven information and workflow platform" had been designed to support organisations of all sizes and at all stages of the ESG reporting journey.

It added that the tool will help organisations effectively gather business activity information from their sites and suppliers so as to better understand the entire value chain, report on Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, develop carbon reduction plans, and engage suppliers in reducing their own emissions.

Connect Climate has been built on BSI's existing Connect system which it said currently supports more than 70,000 global sites. The new system will be powered by Ecometrica's global emission factors database and smart calculation engine.

Sergio Nogueria, group director of consulting services at BSI, welcomed the partnership with Ecometrica, adding that the company was proud "to help organisations play their part in accelerating progress towards a sustainable future for the long-term benefit of people and planet".

Ryan Lynch, practice director for sustainability at BSI, said: "Organisations have the opportunity to take action to address the impacts of the changing climate, including in response to expectations from shareholders, customers, consumers and regulators."

He added that Connect Climate will enable organisations to "quickly and accurately" gather data and report on their greenhouse gas emissions. "From there, our team of climate experts can use that foundation of data to develop carbon reduction plans and supplier engagement programs to help organisations evolve beyond reporting today's impacts to become leaders in the transition to a clean energy economy," he said.

Vanessa Boudreau-Sannier, chief executive of Ecometrica, North America, said the new toolkit was responding to growing demand from corporates. "The current global pressures on companies for climate and sustainability disclosures are driving the need for enhanced accuracy and transparency in sustainability impact and risk accounting and reporting," she said. "Powered by Ecometrica and its smart calculation engine and comprehensive emissions factors database and supported by BSI's expert consultants, Connect Climate can significantly help companies not only comply with disclosure requirements but also reduce their climate change impacts."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Viking Link: Laying of world record power cable between UK and Denmark now complete

Zara owner announces commitment to halve emissions by 2030

Most read
01

'World first': Dale Vince touts plan for Ecojet electric airline

17 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

'British nuclear revival': Government officially launches Great British Nuclear

18 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

18 July 2023 • 6 min read
04

Is net zero maximalism blinding us to the death of business as usual?

18 July 2023 • 7 min read
05

CBI: The UK faces 'ticking clock' to grasp £57bn green growth opportunity

16 July 2023 • 9 min read

More on Management

Credit: Amazon
Management

Amazon sees carbon footprint fall for the first time

Global tech and retail giant reports modest fall in emissions, as investments in renewable power and green transport start to take effect

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 July 2023 • 3 min read
Annika Ramsköld: 'We need varied skills and backgrounds to create varied leadership'
Management

Annika Ramsköld: 'We need varied skills and backgrounds to create varied leadership'

Vattenfall’s vice president of corporate sustainability, Annika Ramsköld, discusses what it means to be a 'change agent' and why balancing people, planet, and profit can yield long-term success

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 July 2023 • 5 min read
FTSE Russell: European companies failing to deliver on stated climate goals
Management

FTSE Russell: European companies failing to deliver on stated climate goals

Index operator warns corporate climate goals for 2020 were largely missed, amid a lack of disclosure on decarbonisation progress

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 July 2023 • 2 min read