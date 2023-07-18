Recruitment giant Reed launches new venture to help tackle net zero skills gap

James Murray
Recruitment giant Reed Group has today launched Reed Environment, a new venture designed to help tackle the UK's worsening net zero skills shortage.

The business will operate within the company's Reed in Partnership division - which provides a range of training and skills development services - and will aim to deliver "one of the largest networks of green skills training providers in the UK".  

Reed said the initial focus will be on delivering building retrofitting training at scale and creating a recruitment pipeline for the fast-expanding retrofit sector.

It comes amidst repeated warnings that skills shortages represent one of the biggest barriers to delivering on the UK's net zero emissions goals. Reed today released modelling that estimates current rates of retrofit recruitment must triple if the country is to meet its 2050 net zero target. If recruitment rates fail to accelerate the UK will not achieve its target for energy efficiency upgrade until 2105, it added, a further 55 years beyond the 2050 target date.  

The launch also comes on the same day as the Future Energy Skills Programme - which is led jointly by Centrica and the GMB Trade Union - published a report warning that without bold action to reform the UK's skills system and net zero goals cannot be met.

"The UK is in a race to reach net zero by 2050," said James Reed, chairman of Reed in Partnership. "Meeting this target quickly is not only key to protecting the environment, but it is also a huge economic opportunity to create highly skilled jobs. A lack of skilled workers means we are currently falling behind. 

"Nowhere is the UK's green skills gap more apparent than in the retrofitting of our ageing housing stock. Currently, there is a serious shortage of retrofit training and recruitment pathways, meaning we are unable to embark on the retrofitting revolution that needs to happen. We need urgent action if we are to meet our net zero targets and that's why we're launching Reed Environment to help address this problem."

The company said it will initially offer training for two retrofit assessment courses - the Domestic Energy Assessor and Retrofit Assessor - delivered through the OFSTED-rated Oxford Energy Academy. The aim is to add over 1,000 trained retrofitters to the workforce each year and connect them with local authorities, housing associations, and private landlords. 

The company then plans to expand its reach by opening a series of new Energy Academies across the UK to broaden the net zero skills training it offers, including new retrofit courses, as well as solar, electric vehicles, and heat pump training.  

In related news, energy giant SSE this week announced it has deepened its partnership with return-to-work experts STEM Returners, which aims to help more engineers re-enter the renewables sector after a career break.

The partnership has launched a third returners programme across SSE's Transmission and Renewables Teams in Scotland and the rest of the UK, and is now recruiting to fill roles such as project engineering, asset management, and project management.  

"The number of green energy roles is growing across the sector and there is a hidden workforce that can help fill those roles but are often overlooked," said Natalie Desty, director of STEM Returners. "People who have a had a career break face an uphill battle to return to the industry - there is a misconception that a gap on you CV leads to a deterioration of skills but that couldn't be further from the truth. Many returners keep themselves updated with the developments from their industry and have developed transferable skills that can benefit their employers.

"We are very proud to be continuing our strong partnership with SSE to return highly skilled people back into the industry they love. Only by partnering with industry leaders like SSE will we make vital changes in STEM recruitment practices, to help those who are finding it challenging to return to the sector and improve diversity and inclusion."

James Murray
James Murray

