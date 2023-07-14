From Hydrogen village drama to Hornsea offshore wind boost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
'We are on track for net zero': Report reveals how exponential growth is putting power system on track for global climate goals
Major new report from RMI suggests surging solar, wind, and battery capacity is now in line with global net zero scenarios.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
'No strong local support': Government rejects plans for Whitby 'Hydrogen Village' trial
Government insists talks on-going with alternative proposal to develop 2,000-home 'Hydrogen Village' on Teesside, after Cheshire project is shelved.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
'The hydrogen future is about to happen': Bosch goes big on hydrogen technologies
German tech giant announces plans to generate sales of €5bn from hydrogen economy by 2030.
- by Amber Rolt
'Falls far short': Government taken to court over revised climate plan
Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project claim updated Carbon Budget Delivery Plan is unlawful because it fails to account for the uncertainties associated with early-stage technologies.
- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Finally seen sense': Government gives greenlight to Hornsea Project Four Offshore Wind Farm
After a near two year wait, the government has approved plans for one of the UK's largest offshore wind farms.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
