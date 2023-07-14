From Hydrogen village drama to Hornsea offshore wind boost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

The Hornsea offshore wind project is the largest in the world | Credit: Orsted

Major new report from RMI suggests surging solar, wind, and battery capacity is now in line with global net zero scenarios.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Government insists talks on-going with alternative proposal to develop 2,000-home 'Hydrogen Village' on Teesside, after Cheshire project is shelved.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

German tech giant announces plans to generate sales of €5bn from hydrogen economy by 2030.

- by Amber Rolt

Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project claim updated Carbon Budget Delivery Plan is unlawful because it fails to account for the uncertainties associated with early-stage technologies.

- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

After a near two year wait, the government has approved plans for one of the UK's largest offshore wind farms.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.