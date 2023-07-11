'No strong local support': Government rejects plans for Whitby 'Hydrogen Village' trial

Plans for the UK's first "Hydrogen Village" trial received a major blow this week, after gas distributor Cadent confirmed its plans for a hydrogen gas network in Whitby, Cheshire had not been selected as the "preferred proposal" by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) following opposition from local residents.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, Energy Minister Lord Callanan said a lack of local support meant the high profile project has been shelved. "After listening to the views of residents, it's clear that there is no strong local support, therefore Whitby will no longer be considered as the location for the UK's first hydrogen village trial," he said.

The move means only one 'Hydrogen Village' project remains in the running for support, with Callanan confirming discussions were "ongoing" with Northern Gas Networks (NGN) over its plans to develop a hydrogen network at Redcar on Teesside. "We'll announce next steps shortly," he added.

The decision comes after energy regulator Ofgem last year narrowed its field of potential locations for a large scale hydrogen heating trial to a Cadent and British Gas-backed project in Ellesmere Port in Cheshire and NGN's proposals for Redcar on the North Yorkshire coast.

The government plans to fund a large scale trial from 2025 to replace natural gas appliances with hydrogen-compatible equivalents - such as hydrogen-ready boilers - in up to 2,000 homes, with the gas to be piped to premises over a two-year trial period through an "appropriately modified" network.

According to the government, alternative heating solutions and appliances will be offered for those who are unable or do not wish to take part while participating consumers will not pay more to use hydrogen.

However, the initiative has proved controversial, with some local residents objecting to the plans to trial the technology on their community and green groups arguing that hydrogen should be used to decarbonise industrial processes rather than domestic heating, where significant emissions reductions can be delivered through a switch to heat pumps.

In a statement released yesterday, Cadent confirmed it would not be proceeding with its project. "While Whitby won't to be the location for the trial, the information we have gained over the last 12 months will still play an invaluable role in shaping how the UK heats its homes and businesses in the future," the company said.

"Reaching net zero and keeping the UK's homes and businesses safely and securely supplied with energy needs the whole of society to work together. Should the trial progress in Redcar, it will be an important step forward: NGN have our best wishes and full support".

The company added that it would continue to serve the residents of Whitby. "Beyond a final decision from government on the project location in the Autumn, we will continue to keep people in the community safe and warm as their gas distribution network," it said. "We will also continue to work relentlessly to make sure that our customers have access to options that meet their diverse needs on the journey to net zero."

In Spring 2022, Cadent and British Gas claimed to have written to every address in the Whitby area of Ellesmere Port in Cheshire to confirm which properties were located within the proposed hydrogen village boundary. The trial operators added that around 2,000 homes would receive a free in-home hydrogen assessment.

However, public concern over the project appears to have put paid to the plans. BusinessGreen contacted DESNZ for further comment, but had not received a reply at the time of going to press.

Though "disappointed" by the outcome of the Whitby Hydrogen Village project, Clare Jackson, CEO of Hydrogen UK, reaffirmed the organisation's ongoing commitment to working with Government to ensure that communities understand the potential role, benefits and safety of hydrogen in household decarbonisation.

"With increased transparency and public understanding, we believe that hydrogen will be welcomed by communities across the UK," she said. "We look forward to hearing more from the Government on next steps for the Redcar trial."

The news comes just a week after companies from across the fledgling green hydrogen industry joined forces to launch the Green Hydrogen Alliance and collectively urge government to secure a strategic advantage for the UK in pioneering green hydrogen technologies, primarily by promoting industrial and transport uses for low carbon hydrogen.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters