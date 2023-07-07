'Falls far short': Government taken to court over revised climate plan

The government is being taken to court - again - over its climate strategy, by the same organisations that successfully forced a re-write to its initial Net Zero Strategy.

Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project announced this morning they had filed papers at the High Court requesting a judicial review of the Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, which the government published in March in response to a previous court ruling that its initial decarbonisation plans were insufficiently detailed.

The updated document sets out how the government anticipates meeting climate goals throughout the 2030s. It was delivered after the High Court last year ruled in favour of campaigners who alleged the flagship climate strategy was unlawful because it did not provide enough detail on how legally-binding emissions goals would be met.

However, the revamped strategy received a decidedly mixed reception from climate policy experts, with critics arguing it still failed to provide a sufficiently detailed policy roadmap for ensuring emissions targets are met.

That criticism was further amplified last week when the government's official climate advisors, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), published an annual progress report that warned the government was badly off track for meeting its post 2030 emissions goals.

This morning Friends of the Earth, ClientEarth, and the Good Law Project said that after studying the detail of the updated plan, they had concluded it still breached the Climate Change Act, which requires Ministers to demonstrate how legally binding carbon budgets will be met.

"Despite having nine months to come up with a lawful strategy, we believe this revised action plan still falls far short of the government's legal obligations under the Climate Change Act," said Friends of the Earth lawyer Katie de Kauwe. "We said we'd take the government to court again if we believed that they'd failed to honour their climate commitments - and this is exactly what we are now doing."

The organisations said they plan to argue the delivery plan provides "no real information" on the risk of the proposals and policies in the plan not being delivered, nor of risks associated with climate targets not being met.

The high-risk nature of many of the technologies being relied upon to deliver substantial emissions savings raised "serious questions" about the government's assumptions that its strategy would be delivered "in full", they added. For example, the plan assumes solutions such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and low-carbon aviation fuel will all be delivered at scale, despite the fact they remain in their commercial infancy.

A government spokesperson said it "strongly rejected" the complainants' claims and stressed it would be "robustly defending these legal challenges".

In the Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, the government admitted that existing climate policies would not put the UK on track to meet the Sixth Carbon Budget, which covers the period between 2033 to 2037. It said it anticipated closing the emissions reduction gap with policies that had not yet been quantified or not yet unveiled.

But Laura Clark, CEO at ClientEarth, said the new plan was not fit for purpose. "It relies heavily on unproven and high-risk technological fixes at the expense of near-term action - yet the government 'assumes' that it will be delivered in full, despite these stark risks," she said. "People in the UK and globally need to see the UK take urgent, decisive climate action. But instead, we see hesitation and delay from the government and are almost certain to miss emissions reduction targets."

Her comments were echoed by the Good Law Project's legal director, Emma Dearnaley. "It is deeply alarming that the government's new plan does not properly set out the risks of key policies missing these essential goals," she said. "What are they trying to hide?

"That is why we are pursuing legal action to demand transparency and help us and others to hold the government to account on its new climate change strategy."

In its case, Friends of the Earth will argue the government's approach breaches its sustainable development duty because it does not put the UK on track to reach its UN target to achieve a 68 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to a 1990 baseline.

The legal challenge is launched a week after the CCC warned of stagnating progress on decarbonisation in its latest progress report to government. Among the findings of the report was that there were only credible plans for less than a fifth of the emissions cuts needed to meet the UK's legally binding climate targets.

In their response to the legal challenge, the government spokesperson emphasised the UK's positive track record on decarbonisation and said it "was on course" to achieve its goal to deliver a net zero emission economy by mid-century.

"We have met all our carbon budgets to date and are on track to do so in future, creating jobs and investment across the UK whilst reducing emissions," the spokesperson said. ""In fact, between 1990 and 2021 we cut emissions by 48 per cent while growing the economy by 65 per cent - decarbonising faster than any other G7 country and our plans to Power Up Britain offer a plan for the next 15 years, setting us on course to meet net zero by 2050."