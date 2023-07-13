Catalyze: Schneider Electric launches programme to slash emissions from semiconductors

Schneider Electric has announced it has joined forces with Intel and Applied Materials to launch a major new programme aimed at accelerating access to renewable power across the global semiconductor value chain.

The energy management giant unveiled the new programme - dubbed Catalyze - at the Semicon West electronics conference in San Francisco yesterday, hailing the initiative as "a first-of-its kind programme of collaboration among key semiconductor and technology industry leaders to address the supply chain emissions within their industry."

The partnership will see Schneider Electric work with semiconductor design and manufacturing group Intel and semiconductor and display equipment company Applied Materials to encourage suppliers from across the sector to work together to access large scale power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Peter Herweck, chief executive at Schneider Electric, said the Catalyze partnership programme provided "an excellent example of how companies in key global industries can collaborate to accelerate decarbonisation".

Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel, said the chip giant has already secured renewable electricity to cover 93 per cent of its global operations and remains committed to reaching 100 per cent by 2030. But it is now keen to extend access to renewable power into its wider supply chains.

"Ultimately, we want our entire value chain to achieve net zero as we continue to deliver leading technologies that power our digital world," he said.

The partners said their shared goal will be to "encourage the industry's thousands of suppliers to take bold climate action through decarbonisation", a task which they acknowledged would be challenging "due to the complexity of the value chain, data availability and reliability, and the difficulties in defining boundaries of such emissions".

The primary focus of the Catalyze programme will be on combining energy purchasing power across the semiconductor value chain to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects.

As such, suppliers without the scale or expertise to source power direct from renewables developers will be offered the opportunity to participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The programme will also seek to increase awareness of the availability of renewable energy in global regions where the semiconductor value chain is operational, which the partners said could help to drive the development of new renewables projects.

In addition, the partners said they hoped the new programme could engage thousands of suppliers simultaneously through digital technology platforms that can help drive further action to decarbonise their operations.

