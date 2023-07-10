Silverstone charges up sustainability strategy with solar-powered EV charging hubs

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers heading to Silverstone this weekend to attend the Formula One British Grand Prix were able to charge their cars at a selection of three pop-up solar car parks.

The solar car parks were installed ahead of the weekend's events by SCP designer 3ti, delivering a trio of Papilio3 charging hubs, which it said had been custom branded specifically for Silverstone and its Shift to Zero sustainability strategy.

The Papilio3 charging hubs combine local mains power with solar panels, a battery, and EV charge points, which according to 3ti means businesses can deploy 12 fast charge points in one go. The units also boast smart charging and electrical load management systems, which optimise the speed and carbon intensity of EV charging while also providing grid balancing services.

Made using recycled shipping containers, the Papilio3 is installed with just under 20kWp of solar capacity and can charge 12 EVs at 7, 11, or 22kW. One of the three units which was installed at Silverstone was enhanced by 1MW of energy which was supplied from an existing solar array on the roof of the track's Wing International Conference and Exhibition Centre.

"Our Shift to Zero initiative is well underway as we strive to improve sustainability across the venue," said Stuart Pringle, managing director at Silverstone. "We are always looking at ways to further reduce our carbon footprint, and installing solar-powered EV charging was an obvious step."

Pringle said the company was attracted by the speed at which the charge points could be deployed, making it possible to quickly make additional charge points available for both staff and visitors.

The solar car park is designed and manufactured in the UK, and according to 3ti it can be installed in less than 24 hours and requires minimal groundwork, making it the "ideal solution" for workplace and destination charging.

"The UK urgently needs more widespread EV charging infrastructure, and we would encourage more businesses to take Silverstone's lead by installing charging onsite," said Andrew Troop, sales director, 3ti.

"We are passionate about helping our customers achieve their sustainability targets via the use of planet-friendly solar power as we transition towards a better future of electric mobility and sustainable fuels."

