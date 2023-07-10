Does industry need a clearer definition of 'responsible investment'?

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ShareAction has sought to clarify what constitutes 'responsible investment' in order to tackle greenwashing and combat climate change

'Responsible' or environmental social and governance (ESG) investing means a great many different things to a great many different people. For some hard-right Republicans in the US, it sits at the apex...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

National Grid ESO: How the 'right action' can put UK on track for net zero by 2046

Global Briefing: UAE touts $54bn green energy drive

Most read
01

Labour touts plan for green home retrofit jobs boom

10 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

UK and US co-host private sector climate finance talks

10 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

Climate change litigation: The temperature is rising for company directors

10 July 2023 • 4 min read
04

National Grid ESO: How the 'right action' can put UK on track for net zero by 2046

10 July 2023 • 5 min read
05

Does industry need a clearer definition of 'responsible investment'?

10 July 2023 • 8 min read

More on Investment

Credit: HM Treasury
Investment

'Mansion House Reforms': Chancellor predicts pension shake-up will boost investment in 'our most promising companies'

Pension firms expect latest package of financial services reforms to make it easier for them to invest in the net zero transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 July 2023 • 4 min read
UK and US co-host private sector climate finance talks
Investment

UK and US co-host private sector climate finance talks

Grant Shapps and John Kerry to host talks with financiers, ahead of Windsor meeting between US President and King Charles III to discuss global climate efforts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 July 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Investors urged to set 'fit for purpose' interim net zero targets

ShareAction issues guidance for asset managers to set robust, credible, interim net zero targets for their portfolios

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 10 July 2023 • 3 min read