Investors urged to set 'fit for purpose' interim net zero targets

Guidance aimed at encouraging asset managers to set "fit for purpose" interim net zero targets in order to align their investment portfolios with a 1.5C pathway has been launched today by ShareAction.

The document is the first in a series of responsible investment guidance planned by the financial non-profit over the coming weeks, all of which are aimed at boosting accountability across institutional investors over the potential real-world impacts of their portfolios, it said.

It follows the launch of a new definition of 'responsible investment' by ShareAction last week, as it called for a "step change in ambition" from investors to halt further climate breakdown.

The manuals released today, meanwhile - dubbed the Responsible Investment Standards and Expectations (RISE) - set out more specific standards and expectations for asset managers to align their portfolios with robust net zero targets.

The RISE series of guidance is designed to be used along the chain of responsible investing, encouraging asset owners, investment consultants and other stakeholders to engage with their asset managers actions they "can and should take in today's investment environment in pursuit of being a truly responsible investor," ShareAction said.

The guidance released today sets out five core expectations for asset managers targeting net zero emissions.

Firstly, it calls for a common approach to emissions reporting and interim target setting to increase consistency and accountability, and also for investors to ensure they include all assets within the scope of their decarbonisation goals to improve transparency.

Moreover, it emphasises that investors should seek absolute reductions in real-world emissions from their portfolios and core business, and to measure progress along these lines, warning against the use of intensity-based emissions goals which can be met even if CO2 increases.

And finally, it calls for investors to place real-world impact at the heart of net zero targets by disclosing portfolio companies' underlying contribution to emission targets, and also for strategies to reflect the geographical differences by pushing for greater ambition for companies operating in the Global North.

Niall Considine, head of investor engagement at ShareAction, said investors had a key part to play in delivering a climate-safe, net zero economy, but that clearer standards and consistency over target setting is needed.

"Time is running out for an effective response to the enormous social, environmental and financial risks posed by the climate emergency," he said. "Asset managers have a vital role in this response by doing all they can to influence companies in their portfolios to reduce emissions in line with global goals to limit warming to 1.5C.

"We acknowledge that net zero target setting is complex and welcome the important first steps some investors have taken. We now need to see asset managers go further by strengthening their interim targets - these recommendations provide a practical framework to do this transparently.

"We hope that all those in the investment community who share our vision of a truly responsible financial system will use this guidance to play their part in driving the bold action the world needs to prevent a worsening climate crisis."

A version of this article originally appeared at Sustainable Investment.