'A matter of 'when', not 'if'': CDP warns billions of dollars at risk if corporates fail to curb deforestation

Companies are increasingly aware of the huge risks associated with deforestation in their supply chains, but just one in 10 are taking action to tackle them.

That is the headline finding from environmental reporting platform CDP's latest annual Forest Report, published today, which tracks companies' efforts to meet global deforestation goals.

Following recent research from the World Resource Institute which found an area the size of Switzerland was cleared from rainforests in 2022, CDP warned it is "vital" that companies step up efforts to deliver on global goals to end deforestation.

The report confirms that this year a record 1,043 companies disclosed their forest-related risks through CDP's platform, providing further evidence that corporates are increasingly aware of the risks posed by deforestation in their supply chains. However, CDP warned these businesses are "still not acting to mitigate these risks effectively", and are risking nearly $80bn in total as a result.

"Companies and financial institutions are already on track to lose billions but if deforestation continues at this rate the economic and environmental cost will be catastrophic," the report stated.

Thomas Maddox, CDP's global director of forests and land use, welcomed the news that a record number of companies had disclosed their impacts on forests this year, adding that it is "encouraging for transparency."

But he warned that there is still a gap between corporates awareness of forest-related risks and tangible actions to curb levels of deforestation.

"Deforestation is not a requirement of commodity production," he said. "The eradication of deforestation from commodity supply chains makes economic and environmental sense but requires appropriate financial and policy incentives to prioritise action.

"Deforestation has no place in the net-zero, nature-positive world science and society are demanding. Achieving it is a matter of 'when', not 'if'."

The report found that while more than 60 per cent of companies are disclosing some kind of risk caused by deforestation, including shifts in consumer preferences or increased impacts from extreme weather, just 10 per cent have a robust public commitment in place to end deforestation by 2025.

The report warned the impact of not addressing risks related to deforestation are "huge", revealing that 269 companies have estimated the potential financial impact could total $80bn.

On average, the report warned that companies face losses of as much as $330m due to exposure deforestation-related risks.

"The implications of not addressing deforestation are huge - neither the Paris Climate Agreement nor the Global Biodiversity goals agreed at COP15 will be achieved without action on forests," the report stated.

The report estimated that the annual economic gain from a deforestation free future could be as much as $895bn by 2030, with the biggest driver of those gains coming from a reduction in environmental costs of up to $40bn a year.

"Inaction from companies makes no economic or environmental sense," the report stressed.

With data provided by more than 1,000 companies, CDP said this year's report represents the most comprehensive, standardised dataset on corporate deforestation risk exposure and management to date.

It also confirmed that the number of corporates providing forest-related data has risen 300 per cent over the past five years, hailing the increase as a "welcome sign" that companies are beginning to recognise and disclose their impacts on forests, in line with voluntary reporting frameworks, such as the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

These voluntary reporting frameworks are set to be followed by new regulations from the EU and the UK that will place fresh requirements on corporates to tackle illegal deforestation in their supply chains.

However, CDP said that despite this incoming legislation less than 200 companies disclosed risks associated with regulations through its platform, suggesting that a majority of corporates are not adequately prepared for incoming legislation.

More encouragingly, the report found many companies were aware of the opportunities which come from managing deforestation-related risks, with more than 227 businesses disclosing an increased brand value as an opportunity and a further 151 reporting an increased demand for sustainably certified materials.

However, despite this growing awareness CDP warned that only around one in 10 disclosing companies said they were near to achieving the eradication of deforestation from their operations and supply chains.

The report also highlighted the key role which financial institutions have in incentivising companies to tackling deforestation related risks, warning that deforestation could become regarded as the 'new coal' in financial portfolios.

Earlier this week, pensions provider Scottish Widows revealed it has examined £124bn of its corporate assets for deforestation risks, which the investor said forms part of a wider effort to tackle deforestation-related activity within its portfolio.

"Financial institutions driving this action now will be future-proofing portfolios for what is inevitable," said Maddox. "Financial institutions acting later will miss out on opportunities and risk stranded assets and significant financial losses."

CDP stressed that exposure to deforestation risk represents considerable financial, regulatory, and reputational risks, and as such has set out a series of recommendations for financial institutions to address deforestation within their portfolios.

Firstly, it advised financial institutions to thoroughly assess their portfolios to identify which current clients are exposed to deforestation and conversion risks.

It also suggested institutions should put in place portfolio polices which encourage finance to flow to companies that are committed to eliminating deforestation, while also integrating forest-related risk issues into risk management and other decision-making processes.

In addition, financial institutions should ensure that companies are supporting efforts to regenerate lost natural capital as well as pursuing necessary approaches to generate and protect long-term value, CDP recommended.

Overall, it warned that without action on deforestation financial institutions could stand to lose up to $78.6bn.

"Addressing deforestation will have to be an integral component of most holistic environmental strategies in the future," Maddox concluded. "It is one action that contributes to so many challenges including climate, water security, biodiversity loss and potentially social benefits. The one in 10 companies that disclose they are managing their risk today will have a significant head start on their competitors as the pressures continue to grow."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.