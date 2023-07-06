New Volvo electric truck joins Tesco's delivery fleet

Volvo Trucks has supplied Tesco with its new battery electric truck - the Volvo FM Electric 4x2 tractor unit - in the latest step forward for the supermarket giant's net zero strategy.

The truck's arrival marks the first time one of Volvo's 40-tonne electric models has been used by a supermarket. It will be used to deliver goods to Tesco stores across the South East, including in Greater London, Suffolk, Essex, and Kent.

Christian Coolsaet, managing director of Volvo Trucks UK and Ireland, said the new Volvo FM Electric was the "perfect solution" for supermarkets looking to slash their environmental impact.

"It's fantastic to see the first example enter service with Tesco," he added. "This model is ideal for supermarket fleets wanting to transition to battery electric trucks, and we're very confident it's going to generate a lot of interest on the road."

The FM Electric is powered by three electric motors with the power managed by an onboard electromobility traction control system. Volvo Trucks said the intelligence system helps manage power output on slippery services while different drive modes can be used to further optimise energy use.

The truck holds six batteries and offers a range of around 300km between charges. The trucks will be primarily charged on site at Tesco's Thurrock distribution centre. Volvo Trucks said the charging time for the truck is around 2.5 hours using a 250 kW DC charger, or 9.5 hours using a 43 kW AC charger.

"The arrival of this fully electric 40-tonne Volvo tractor unit is a first for Tesco and another exciting milestone for our delivery fleet, which directly supports our ambitious sustainability targets," said Cliff Smith, Tesco's fleet engineering manager.

"We don't allocate vehicles to specific routes, so it is imperative any new truck can immediately slot into our workflow and tackle any assignment effectively. We're confident the FM Electric will do just that, making a seamless transition into our day-to-day operations.

"It's without doubt the cleanest, greenest and quietest tractor unit we have on the fleet, and it comes backed by a whole suite of connected services to make the transition to electric vehicles easier, including live positioning with real-time energy status."

Tesco currently operates a distribution fleet of 2,100 commercial vehicles and 4,000 trailers. The supermarket said it expects the new Volvo FM to run double shifts, and cover around 70,000 miles every year.

The news builds on Tesco's previous efforts to decarbonise its fleet and follows news from last year when the supermarket launched its first zero-emission electric lorry in partnership with Renault Trucks.

