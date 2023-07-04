'Reckless failure': Thames Water hit with £3.3m fine over Gatwick river pollution

Thames Water has been hit with a £3.34m fine after admitting it pumped millions of litres of raw sewage into two rivers near Gatwick in 2017, a move that was today branded as a "reckless failure" in operations that is thought to have led to the deaths of several thousand fish.

During sentencing at Lewes Crown Court this morning, Judge Christine Laing concluded that the company deliberately misled the Environment Agency during its investigation of the incident, which saw untreated effluent flood into Gatwick Stream and the River Mole in East Sussex for several hours.

Investigators found almost 1,400 dead fish in both waterways, but this figure represents only a fraction of the number the Environment Agency (EA) believes were killed. Many more would have been lost in vegetation and deep pools, or eaten by birds and other animals, the EA said.

Eyewitness accounts read out in court said the water in the rivers turned "black" and "grey" as a result of the pollution, with one EA officer telling the court the River Mole was "carpeted" with dead fish, including barbel, bream, chub, gudgeon, perch, pike, and roach.

The incident was caused by the Thames Water sewage treatment works in Crawley being activated in error, which led to a storm lagoon discharging sewage and rainwater firstly into the stream, and then into the River Mole, despite there being no significant rainfall at the time, the EA explained.

The lagoon, which is supposed to only come into operation during severely wet weather, was also found to be only three-quarters the legally-required size, meaning it filled up with sewage quicker and discharged into the rivers sooner than expected. It is illegal to release untreated sewage into rivers outside storm conditions.

The court also heard how in the days after the incident Thames Water told investigators its infrastructure had nothing to do with the pollution.

Jamie Lloyd, a senior environment officer at the Environment Agency who led the investigation, said the company missed several opportunities to prevent the pollution incident from occurring and that staff "did nothing to intervene" to stop it once the spill was underway.

"When the alarm was raised, no decisive action was taken until the damage was done," he said. "Thames Water failed to take responsibility for the incident until several years later - and didn't provide vital information when requested by the Environment Agency during our investigation.

"We brought this case due to the major environmental impact caused, and because it was entirely avoidable. Thames Water failed to have adequate systems in place to manage the pollution-risk from their site and didn't respond to alarms."

Over the past six years, fines for Thames Water as a result of prosecutions brought by the EA over pollution incidents have totalled £35.7m.

Thames Water's interim co-CEO Cathryn Ross said the firm was "deeply sorry for the entirely unacceptable pollution incident", adding that it had made additional voluntary payments totalling £1m to fund local projects to enable environmental and fish habitat improvements.

She acknowledged the incident had occurred "due to the running of a storm pump in error" when there was "no operational need for it to do so", but insisted that "this had never happened on this site before and has not happened since".

"It should not have happened, and we deeply regret the incident," said Ross. "I would also like to express my sincere apologies for those aspects of our response to the incident six years ago that led to the finding that we misled the regulator. We fully accept that we made significant errors and exercised poor judgment at the time, and we are genuinely sorry for that."

She added that "any discharge of sewage into our precious waterways is unacceptable". "We have undertaken a full evaluation of this unacceptable incident and have learned the lessons," she added.

The latest fine comes as the embattled water supplier remains locked in crisis talks with the government amidst fears it could collapse under its £14bn debt mountain. The company has embarked on an eight-year turnaround plan, and has asked its shareholders to stump up a further £1bn to shore up its finances and help fund upgrades to its infrastructure.

Both the Conservatives and Labour have pledged to increase fines for companies found to be in breach of pollution rules, and have urged the industry to step up investment in water treatment capacity, as well as flood and drought resilience measures.

Jim McMahon, Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary, said the "significant fine for Thames Water highlights the seriousness of the offence", but argued that "it shouldn't have taken five years to get to this point".

"Working people have a right to a quality of life and the places where they live, work and holiday to be treated with respect and not as open sewers by the Tories," he said. "Labour has a plan to end the Tory sewage scandal by 2030 setting ambitious targets, introducing automatic fines, implementing mandatory monitoring, ensuring water bosses are held to account for negligence and making sure taxpayers don't foot the bill."

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.