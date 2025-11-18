Host nation proposes splitting negotiating agenda in hopes of gavelling through a decision on some of the more contentious issues well ahead of the scheduled close of the summit
Brazil's COP30 Presidency has stepped up efforts to secure an historic new climate deal at the Belém Summit, announcing a novel move to split the negotiating agenda in the hopes of securing a final agreement...
