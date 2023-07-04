'By far the most sustainable travel': Rail journeys nearly twice as carbon efficient as previously estimated

New study reveals travelling on electrified commuter train between London and Edinburgh emits 10 times less carbon than the same journey by car

New carbon calculations conducted by the Rail Delivery Group have found that a journey by train on the electrified route between London King's Cross and Edinburgh Waverly Station produced 10 times less emissions than by car and 13 times less than a flight. 

While train journeys on the route emitted an average of 12.5kgCO2e of carbon emissions per passenger, cars racked up 136.4kgCO2e and planes 165.1kgCO2e. 

The results suggest emissions from electrified rail travel are just over half the level used by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in its modelling. 

Jacqueline Starr, CEO at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "This is a preliminary result but it shows what we all know - that rail is by far the most sustainable travel choice for businesses and business travellers.

"Choosing rail over more polluting methods, like cars and planes, is an easy way to help protect the planet.

"We want to empower businesses to make greener travel choices. Businesses have been asking for a tool to demonstrate the environmental benefits of shifting business travel journeys from planes and cars to rail. We are now delivering this." 

The study was conducted as a part of the Green Travel Pledge, a commitment to publish accurate carbon calculations for all train routes by the end of the year that businesses can then use when calculating their transport emissions. 

The initiative is being delivered by Rail Delivery Group in partnership with the Railways Transition Team, Fabrik, Black Box Partnerships, and Thrust Carbon, which helped develop the methodology behind the new calculations. 

Kit Brennan, founder and head of product at Thrust Carbon, said: "This is the first time we've combined such granular data on occupancy, journey distance, carriage layout and a number of other factors to provide an accurate and reliable figure for greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are excited about expanding the rail carbon calculator to include rail routes across Britain to support businesses to travel more sustainably in future."

Through the new carbon calculations, the groups hope to create an industry-wide benchmark for measuring emissions throughout the rail system. 

Clive Wratten, CEO at the Business Travel Association (BTA), said: "We've heard loud and clear from our members and the business travel community that consistency in carbon measurement is an imperative.

"This initiative from RDG on behalf of the whole rail industry has the potential to provide clarity and a robust green message to all parts of business travel."

