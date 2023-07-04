Amazon electric delivery van fleet hits the roads in Germany

Ecommerce giant Amazon has today announced that a 300-strong fleet of its new custom-made fully electric delivery vans are ready to hit roads across Germany.

The new vans - which form part of the tech giant's flagship order for 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from US-based manufacturer Rivian - will join thousands of electric delivery vehicles which Amazon is already operating across Europe, including 1,000 that are already in operation in Germany.

Amazon said the latest vans part of its €1bn mission to electrify its European transportation network in support of its goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

The new vans also represent a significant step towards the delivery of its mega-order with Rivian, which should see 100,000 customised electric delivery vehicles on the road globally by 2030, which Amazon estimates should help to save millions of metric tons of carbon per year.

Neil Emery, Amazon's global director of fleet and product, said the "state-of-the-art" vehicles which Amazon and Rivian have co-designed are "unlike anything else on the road today."

"The safety and comfort of our drivers were top of mind for us throughout this process, and we've raised the bar on both with the vehicle we are rolling out in Europe today," he added.

Amazon and Rivian's new customised electric delivery van / Credit: Amazon

Rocco Bräuniger, country manager for Amazon in Germany, said the new fleet further underscored the progress the company was making to slash its emissions. "Amazon is committed to reaching net zero carbon by 2040, and reducing our delivery-related emissions is a critical part of this goal," he said. "Last year we delivered more than 45 million packages in Germany with electric vans and e-cargo bikes, and these new additions from Rivian will help us deliver packages more sustainably and to more customers."

Amazon began rolling out its custom electric delivery vans from Rivian in the US last summer, and said it now has more than 3,000 electric vans delivering parcels across more than 500 US cities and regions.

The custom electric vans are the result of a partnership between Amazon and Rivian, which the companies announced in 2019 when Amazon co-founded and became the first signatory of The Climate Pledge - its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

In support of the new fleet, Amazon said it has added "thousands" of charging stations at its facilities across Europe and will continue to invest in infrastructure to help support a more sustainable delivery fleet, including the development of more micro-mobility hubs that enable deliveries using e-bikes and other forms of zero emission transport.

