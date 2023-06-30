UK sees 70 per cent rise in EV public charge points

clock • 3 min read
UK sees 70 per cent rise in EV public charge points

Fresh figures from Cornwall Insight and Shoosmiths show 'substantial' impact of government efforts to increase charging network

The UK now has one publicly accessible charge point for every 11.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) on the road, having seen a 70 per cent jump in the number of public charge points over the past year.

That is the headline from Cornwall Insight and law firm Shoosmith's latest Electric Vehicle Country Attractiveness (EVCA) Index, which confirmed there has been a "substantial" impact from the government's ongoing efforts to expand the charging infrastructure network.

The index assesses a countries' attractiveness for EV deployment based on various factors including charging infrastructure, government incentives, market conditions, and market share of EVs.

"The significant increase in public electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the UK signifies a positive stride towards an electrified transportation future," said Jamie Maule, research analyst at Cornwall Insight.

"With each new charging point, we create an atmosphere that encourages the adoption of EVs and supports the nation's collective vision of greener roads and a cleaner environment."

Calum Stacey, legal director in Shoosmith's energy and infrastructure team, echoed Maule's acknowledgements of the UK's progress, adding that "beyond the headline rate, there are indicators that show the potential for significant further growth in charging infrastructure market in the UK".

The update comes in the same week as the annual progress report from the Climate Change Committee, which was highly critical of the lack of climate policy progress from government, but acknowledged that the roll out of EVs was one of the few areas that was progressing faster than expected.

However, despite this "significant" progress, the analysis from Cornwall Insight and Shoosmith's warned the UK is still ranked in the middle of the EVCA Index, with sales of EVs actually slowing over the past quarter.

The Index shows that Norway has retained its position as the leading country for EV attractiveness and continues to boast the world's most "highly developed" BEV market.

Other nations to climb up the rankings include the Netherlands and Spain, as governments across Europe look to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

According to Stacey, the Netherlands has a publicly accessible charge point for around every 2.7 BEVs. He added that in contrast the UK charging nework remains "significantly behind" and as such "further investment in the public charging market" is needed.

Maule added the UK's position in the EVCA calls for "an even greater push" from government and chargepoint operators.

"Our neighbouring nations are leading the charge, with Norway and the Netherlands becoming pioneers of progress, armed with extensive charging networks and forward-thinking policies to raise the sale of EVs," he said.

"As these countries surge ahead, their actions inspire a sense of urgency across the continent, which we hope can turn Europe into a haven for electric mobility and leave a lasting mark on the future of transportation worldwide."

In related news, combined hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicle production volumes in the UK rose by 95.4 per cent in May to 27,636 units, representing 35 per cent of all cars made in the month, the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have shown.

This week the SMMT also launched its Manifesto 2030: Automotive growth for a zero-emission future in which it proposes conditions to drive industrial transformation, upskilling and global trade conditions needed to create a 10-fold rise in annual EV production to more than 750,000 units a year by 2030, which it estimated could equate to a cumulative £106bn worth of products.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.  

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Nature really needs our help': Defra launches £25m Species Survival Fund

Failing to make the grade: Government urged to set targets for decarbonising school estate

Most read
01

UK Green Business Awards: And the winner is...

30 June 2023 • 10 min read
02

UK government awards £83m to hydrogen, biomass, and carbon capture projects

29 June 2023 • 5 min read
03

Lord Goldsmith slams Downing Street 'apathy' on environment as he quits government

30 June 2023 • 10 min read
04

What's in store? Danfoss unveils climate friendly food retail blueprint

29 June 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Astra Carta': King Charles launches mission to build a sustainable space industry

29 June 2023 • 5 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: British Lithium
Automotive

'Key milestone': British Lithium and Imerys to develop UK's first lithium mine

Project expected to produce enough lithium to meet roughly two-thirds of Britain's estimated battery demand

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 30 June 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Automotive

Survey: 'Range anxiety' easing among EV drivers

Major new survey of electric vehicle drivers from Shell reveals confidence in the technology is surging as sales records continue to be toppled

Amber Rolt
clock 23 June 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: National Express
Automotive

Glastonbury: National Express debuts electric bus service on Bristol route to festival

Bus company to run zero emission shuttle service between Bristol and festival site through partnership with electric vehicle infrastructure specialist Zenobē

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 June 2023 • 3 min read