UK sees 70 per cent rise in EV public charge points

The UK now has one publicly accessible charge point for every 11.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) on the road, having seen a 70 per cent jump in the number of public charge points over the past year.

That is the headline from Cornwall Insight and law firm Shoosmith's latest Electric Vehicle Country Attractiveness (EVCA) Index, which confirmed there has been a "substantial" impact from the government's ongoing efforts to expand the charging infrastructure network.

The index assesses a countries' attractiveness for EV deployment based on various factors including charging infrastructure, government incentives, market conditions, and market share of EVs.

"The significant increase in public electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the UK signifies a positive stride towards an electrified transportation future," said Jamie Maule, research analyst at Cornwall Insight.

"With each new charging point, we create an atmosphere that encourages the adoption of EVs and supports the nation's collective vision of greener roads and a cleaner environment."

Calum Stacey, legal director in Shoosmith's energy and infrastructure team, echoed Maule's acknowledgements of the UK's progress, adding that "beyond the headline rate, there are indicators that show the potential for significant further growth in charging infrastructure market in the UK".

The update comes in the same week as the annual progress report from the Climate Change Committee, which was highly critical of the lack of climate policy progress from government, but acknowledged that the roll out of EVs was one of the few areas that was progressing faster than expected.

However, despite this "significant" progress, the analysis from Cornwall Insight and Shoosmith's warned the UK is still ranked in the middle of the EVCA Index, with sales of EVs actually slowing over the past quarter.

The Index shows that Norway has retained its position as the leading country for EV attractiveness and continues to boast the world's most "highly developed" BEV market.

Other nations to climb up the rankings include the Netherlands and Spain, as governments across Europe look to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

According to Stacey, the Netherlands has a publicly accessible charge point for around every 2.7 BEVs. He added that in contrast the UK charging nework remains "significantly behind" and as such "further investment in the public charging market" is needed.

Maule added the UK's position in the EVCA calls for "an even greater push" from government and chargepoint operators.

"Our neighbouring nations are leading the charge, with Norway and the Netherlands becoming pioneers of progress, armed with extensive charging networks and forward-thinking policies to raise the sale of EVs," he said.

"As these countries surge ahead, their actions inspire a sense of urgency across the continent, which we hope can turn Europe into a haven for electric mobility and leave a lasting mark on the future of transportation worldwide."

In related news, combined hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicle production volumes in the UK rose by 95.4 per cent in May to 27,636 units, representing 35 per cent of all cars made in the month, the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have shown.

This week the SMMT also launched its Manifesto 2030: Automotive growth for a zero-emission future in which it proposes conditions to drive industrial transformation, upskilling and global trade conditions needed to create a 10-fold rise in annual EV production to more than 750,000 units a year by 2030, which it estimated could equate to a cumulative £106bn worth of products.

