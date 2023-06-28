Defra insists it is 'taking steps' to clear backlog of environmental policy reviews

In the same week as legislation to roll back hundreds of environmental rules and regulations cleared its last parliamentary hurdle, the government has committed to clearing the backlog of reviews that it is meant to carry out to assess the effectiveness of green laws.

Defra yesterday promised to completed all overdue Post-Implementation Reviews (PIRs) by the end of 2024, after being accused of "consistently failing" to assess the effectiveness of green laws by its own environmental watchdog.

In March, the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) found that 56 PIRs were required from the Department for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), covering legislation in areas such as wildlife protection, waste and recycling, fishing, hazardous chemicals, plastic carrier bags, batteries, and energy products. While seven were not due at the time, none of the remaining 49 had been completed ahead of the deadline, if at all.

Officially responding to the OEP, the department recognised its failure to deliver against its PIR obligations, claiming that it had been impacted by the need to prioritise resources to deliver a successful EU exit and support the country's response during the pandemic.

"We are working to continually improve our mechanisms for capturing, tracking and delivering these statutory requirements," it said. "In addition, government is taking the opportunity to review the scope for better regulation outside the European Union, through more tailored regulations and cutting unnecessary red tape."

As such, Defra said it is now taking steps to clear its backlog of overdue PIRs by the end of 2024 and meet future review requirements by assessing all overdue PIRs against prioritisation criteria including links to retained EU law and future reform work.

The department added that it would produce action plans for all overdue PIRs, use a bespoke digital application to track and report on progress, seek external legal support to provide assurance that all outstanding requirements have been fulfilled, and deploy new processes to regularly monitor its efforts.

Defra will also update the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Commons Select Committee on its progress twice per year, it said.

Helen Venn, chief regulatory officer for the OEP, welcomed the government's response and the commitment to tackle the backlog of overdue PIRs.

"Our research found that the UK government had consistently been failing to complete legally-required PIRs of environmental laws," she said. "These are important to monitor and evaluate how the laws are working and allow for Parliamentary and wider scrutiny.

"Given the importance of PIRs in ensuring environmental laws achieve their intended outcomes, we will continue to follow Government's progress in carrying out these actions."

In its research published in March, the OEP also found that the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities (DLUHC) had not completed reports regarding three out of four environmental laws where the date for report publication has passed, while the Department for Transport was found to be missing one outstanding PIR report on green legislation at the time.

