Welsh grid capacity must double to accomodate wind project pipeline, industry warns

Wales will need to double the capacity of its electricity grid by 2035 if it wants to connect all the onshore and offshore renewables projects waiting in its planning pipeline, RenewableUK Cymru has warned.

The Welsh arm of the wind industry trade body yesterday published a report calling for a rapid expansion of grid capacity, stressing that new onshore and offshore wind projects will be hamstrung if new grid developments are not approved.

Jessica Hooper, director of RenewableUK Cymru, said the industry needed to "see a clear programme of anticipatory investment" in Wales that would ensure the grid can accommodate projects in the nation's infrastructure pipeline that are critical to ensuring climate and energy security goals are met.

"Without investment, we stand to miss out on the many positive benefits wind energy brings - from lower electricity bills, energy security, jobs, decarbonising our homes and industry, right through to community benefits and habitat restoration," she said. "Strong collaboration between the UK and Welsh government is vital to overcoming this issue."

Currently, Wales 1.981GW of installed wind generating capacity, with 63 per cent coming from onshore wind projects, according to the latest figures released this week.

However, 52 per cent of the country's 3.96GW pipeline is from fixed or floating offshore wind projects, meaning the country should, by 2035, boast more offshore than onshore wind.

The devolved government in Wales has pledged to meet 100 per cent of the nation's electricity needs from renewable sources by 2035, in large part by tapping the nation's abundant offshore renewables resources, including through new wave and tidal energy projects.

RenewableUK Cymru's figures come just a day after a report from Marine Energy Wales - a trade body for the floating offshore wind, wave, tidal stream, and tidal wave sectors - revealed that investments and spending in the sector had quadrupled over the last year to reach £103.4m.

The tidal stream segment was the largest contributor to the Welsh economy, according to the report, with £45.1m of spending and investment, followed closely by the 'supply chain' segment, at £44.7m.

Floating offshore wind (FLOW) projects also experienced rapid growth, contributing £11.6m to the Welsh economy, according to the report, which predicts the rapidly-growing sector could unlock as much as £1bn in economic benefits over the next five years in Wales.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh government was "committed to doing everything we can" to ensure the FLOW sector has access to skilled workers. "I'm delighted to see the sector go from strength to strength and the growth reported in this report is a remarkable achievement and the record investment the sector has attracted is testament to the confidence it enjoys by investors and stakeholders," he said.

Mirroring RenewableUK Cymru's conclusions, Marine Energy Wales' report repeatedly emphasised the importance of strategic infrastructure investment, skills and talent development, and a supportive policy environment to allow new projects to come online.

But Tom Hill, Wales programme manager at Marine Energy Wales, warnd the FLOW sector in particular faced major challenges if it is to deliver on its huge promise.

"Revenue support for commercial-scale projects at a realistic market price is critical," he said. "The recent decision to reduce the tidal stream ringfence is deeply concerning, jeopardising megawatt-scale tidal deployment in Wales and the UK. Despite having the world's largest pre-consented demonstration zone in North Wales, market mechanisms and the loss of access to European funding schemes pose challenges to this innovative sector."

