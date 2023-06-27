Evian serves up Wimbledon's first on court refillable water system

James Murray
Players to get access to refillable water bottles on court as Evian and Wimbledon pilot new waste-saving initiatives

One of the world's most visible refillable bottle projects will kick off next week at the Wimbledon Championship, as Evian debuts a new refillable water system on court for the first time.

The company, which has been the official water partner of the Wimbledon Championship since 2008, said the approach would encourage refill behaviour on court while still allowing players to access its spring water.

Players will be provided with their own reusable bottles that can be refilled with Evian water wither on-court or at designated player areas, including practice courts, dressing rooms, and restaurants.

Courts two to 18 will see an on-court dispenser positioned beneath the umpire chair during matches for players to refill their bottles themselves or with assistance from ball boys and girls. On Centre Court and No.1 Court, prefilled reusable bottles will be available to supplement the ones supplied to and brought onto court by players.

"The development of a refill solution to deliver our Evian water to players demonstrates Evian's continued commitment to innovate," said Sarah Dossett, vice president for marketing at parent company Danone UK and Ireland. "Together with Wimbledon, we are continuing our journey towards our circularity ambitions… It is fantastic to be able to continue to showcase healthy hydration at such an iconic sporting event."

The pilot was also welcomed by Jen Emerton, head of account management at waste charity WRAP, who said that "showcasing a reuse and refill model to reduce single-use plastics on one of the world's most viewed sporting arenas is a great way to make refill the default option, and an active part of our everyday habits".

"Providing reusable bottles and refill facilities and using bottles in future tournaments will significantly cut the number used by players," she added. "This is a great step forward by a UK Plastics Pact member, and we hope to see this idea expanded across the entire tournament at future Wimbledon."

However, the Championship will not be completely free of single use plastic bottles. Evian said that off court spectators would be able to purchase the brand's 75cl bottles, which are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, and its 33cl recyclable aluminium cans.

In further Wimbledon news, Barclays announced its clubhouse at the venue is to deploy CLUBZERØ's reusable cups system, allowing for its cups to be washed and re-distributed daily throughout the tournament. The service ensures zero waste and is estimated to cut carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared to disposable cups.

