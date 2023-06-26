'We can't wait until winter': Green groups warn action needed now to tackle fuel poverty

clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Two new reports urge the government to get low-carbon housing and energy efficiency plans back on track if it wants to meet green targets and keep bills down

Energy prices may have fallen back in recent months following a hugely challenging winter, but the government is still lagging behind in its efforts to reduce energy consumption from homes and tackle worsening...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

NatWest and WWF announce new sustainable farming partnership

Survey: 'Range anxiety' easing among EV drivers

Most read
01

ISSB unveils 'common language' global standards for climate risk reporting

26 June 2023 • 7 min read
02

Study: Global shipping industry can halve emissions by 2030 without scuppering trade

26 June 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Clarion call': Global energy sector still moving in 'opposite direction' to 1.5C targets

26 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

Government rules out hydrogen levy on energy bills

26 June 2023 • 5 min read
05

NatWest and WWF announce new sustainable farming partnership

26 June 2023 • 3 min read

More on Efficiency

'One Stop Shop': Could Ireland's approach to energy efficiency provide a template for the world to follow?
Efficiency

'One Stop Shop': Could Ireland's approach to energy efficiency provide a template for the world to follow?

The comprehensive energy efficiency strategy adopted in Ireland has become the envy of its neighbours and points to how deep decarbonisation of the building stock might be achieved

Roger Harrabin
clock 21 June 2023 • 9 min read