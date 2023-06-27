The world needs to broaden its ambition on energy efficiency

clock • 5 min read

Danfoss president and CEO Kim Fausing gives his thoughts on the IEA's annual global energy efficiency conference in Versailles earlier this month

There was a mood of cautious optimism in the air at the International Energy Agency's (IEA) 8th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency in Versailles, France, earlier this month. The argument for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

ISSB unveils 'common language' global standards for climate risk reporting

26 June 2023 • 7 min read
02

'Clarion call': Global energy sector still moving in 'opposite direction' to 1.5C targets

26 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Study: Global shipping industry can halve emissions by 2030 without scuppering trade

26 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

Government rules out hydrogen levy on energy bills

26 June 2023 • 5 min read
05

'Summer Sundays': British Gas launches incentives to boost green power demand

26 June 2023 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Credit: iStock
Energy

'Clarion call': Global energy sector still moving in 'opposite direction' to 1.5C targets

Soaring renewables deployment suggest a peak could be nearing, but global energy-related emissions still rose in 2022, according to Statistical Review of World Energy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 June 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

Mitsubishi fires up new European green hydrogen venture

New business to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy in Europe established alongside Rotterdam-based subsidiary

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 June 2023 • 1 min read
Three quarters of Brits expect renewables to boost UK economy
Energy

Three quarters of Brits expect renewables to boost UK economy

Latest government attitudes poll finds Brits remain hugely supportive of net zero transition, energy saving measures, and clean tech development

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 June 2023 • 4 min read