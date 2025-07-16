CISL and Crown Estate team up on sustainable building 'Living Lab'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Entopia Building / Credit:CISL
Image:

Entopia Building / Credit:CISL

New initiative aims to fast-track the adoption of sustainable solutions and innovations across the built environment

The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and The Crown Estate have today announced a major new partnership designed to accelerate sustainable innovation and collaboration...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Should the UK name heatwaves like storms? It won't make people take them more seriously

Food out of thin air: A more climate and nature-friendly way to feed the world?

More on Buildings

Kew Gardens unveils plans for £60m net zero renovation of historic glasshouses
Buildings

Kew Gardens unveils plans for £60m net zero renovation of historic glasshouses

Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew aims to turn Palm House and Waterlily House into 'first heritage net zero glasshouses of their kind' in the world

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 July 2025 • 3 min read
Excel London pulls forward net zero goal by five years to 2045
Management

Excel London pulls forward net zero goal by five years to 2045

The capital's largest exhibition centre and events venue unveils an updated net zero transition plan to tackle emissions across its operations, energy use, and supply chain

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 July 2025 • 3 min read
'This could have been avoided': 1.3 million energy-insecure UK homes built since 2015
Policy

'This could have been avoided': 1.3 million energy-insecure UK homes built since 2015

Since the Zero Carbon Homes Standard was ditched in 2015, more than a million UK homes have been built with fossil gas heating and insufficient insulation levels, ECIU claims

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 July 2025 • 3 min read