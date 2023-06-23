Survey: 'Range anxiety' easing among EV drivers

'Range anxiety' among electric vehicle (EV) drivers could soon be a thing of the past, as fresh research reveals confidence in both battery range and the charging network is growing for drivers across Europe.

According to a major new survey commissioned by Shell and conducted by LCP Delta, only 14 per cent of EV drivers state that they refrain from taking longer journeys.

The Shell Recharge EV Driver Survey 2023 polled 25,000 European EV drivers from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK. It underscored how demand for EVs is surging across much of Europe, with drivers making the switch expressing high levels of satisfaction with their new vehicles.

The report found that over two fifths of respondents had purchased an EV within the last year and more than two-thirds said that they had bought one within the past two years. According to revent figures from one in every seven passenger cars bought globally in 2022 was an EV.

The Shell survey confirms that this growth was dominated by the new EV vehicle market, with 87 per cent of current EV drivers buying their vehicle in a new condition. By contrast, Figures from Bain in The Outlook for the European Used Car Market 2023 found that the equivalent figure for all vehicles in Europe was just 27 per cent.

Shell's data showed that a combination of real-world EV experience, technology advances, and growth in charging infrastructure are all having a positive impact on driver attitudes.

While range anxiety is often cited as one of the main deterrents for drivers considering making the switch to EV, the data shows that confidence in range and charging capacity has improved with only 14 per cent of EV drivers stating that they would refrain from taking longer journeys.

The survey also found that the number of respondents that are travelling to other European countries by EV and are having a good charging experience while abroad also increased by five percentage points. In contrast, reluctance to drive abroad because of charging or range concern is down seven percentage points and five percentage points, respectively.

In addition, the data showed that overall drivers are becoming more relaxed about when EVs are charged, with 47 per cent of respondents saying that they do not need to charge daily.

Florian Glattes, vice president for e-mobility solutions at Shell, said the accelerating EV adoption growth curve is clearly reflected in the survey results. But he also stressed that continued investment in charging infrastructure is urgently needed to ensure charging capacity keeps pace with rising demand.

"If we are to continue accelerating at pace then industry must listen to the needs of drivers and work together to effectively continue removing barriers into entry and further enhance the customer experience," he added.

While the survey revealed falling levels of range anxiety it also highlighted some drivers' frustration at the plethora of charging networks and payment models.

Nearly a quarter of drivers said they have installed at least four applications to manage and make the most of their EV, while the same share making use of at least four different charge point mapping apps and charge cards.

As such, the survey confirmed the "appetite for a more streamlined and seamless experience is high" with 47 per cent of respondents saying they would prefer to have a single method of accessing all public charge points, even if this meant they were to pay slightly more per charge.

Shell said its Recharge app and card offer in Europe currently provides customers with access to more than 500,000 charge points through its roaming networks across 25 countries.

The research also found there was a clear link between EV ownership and a broader low-carbon lifestyle. Around 47 per cent of EV drivers said they have invested in at-home solar power, while 36 per cent said they have smart home thermostats.

As a result, two third of respondents said they would like their charge point provider to offer them an EV-specific tariff, while 48 per cent said they wanted smart charging services to be offered as part of their charge point deal and a third stated that they want devices like solar panels and home batteries included.

"The data showcases that EV drivers are often highly engaged energy consumers who understand and are enthusiastic about the role they can play in managing future energy demands," said John Murray, head of EVs for LCP Data.

Murray added it was encouraging that EV drivers appear willing to adopt smart charging to support the balancing of the grid and to maximise renewable energy usage.

He said he hoped the data "will help businesses and innovators adapt to an emerging electric world by creating more personalised solutions that meet the evolving needs of EV drivers and further accelerates the electrification of transport".

Moving forwards, Shell highlighted that there are several opportunities for businesses to capitalise on the growing number of EV drivers by getting providing more 'destination charging' points.

Forty-four per cent of EV drivers said they do not have a charge point installed at home, while 49 per cent said they choose where to shop and travel based on the availability of charge points, with a further 57 per cent stating they would visit destinations more frequently if they had charge points available.

