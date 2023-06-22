Bank of America joins Shell-backed sustainable aviation fuel credit programme

Bank of America has become the first financial institution to join a Shell-backed blockchain platform that allows airlines to sell sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits to business customers, with the revenue channelled into further scaling up the emerging market for lower emission fuels.

First launched a year ago to offer an initial one million gallons of SAF to corporate customers - roughly enough to power almost 15,000 business fights from London to New York City - Avelia claims it is one of the world's first blockchain-powered digital SAF 'book-and-claims' solutions for corporates looking to undertake greener business travel.

Avelia seeks to connect airlines with businesses willing to share the price premium on SAFs in order to both reduce emissions from their corporate travel and ramp up demand for the low carbon biofuels market.

Bank of America joins other existing participants in the SAF platform such as insurance giant Aon, as well as airlines Cathay Pacific, JetBlue and Delta.

Beth Sullivan, Bank of America's global head of corporate and executive travel, said the firm had joined the platform to help enable its goal of using SAF to cover at least 20 per cent of its annual employee air travel by 2030. The bank is also aiming to help mobilise $2bn of finance in SAF production facilities that could deliver up to 1.2 million gallons a year from 2025.

"By purchasing SAF and working with other companies, we are taking more tangible steps to help build a more affordable and accessible sustainable aviation fuel market," said Sullivan.

Avelia was set up by Shell Aviation in partnership with professional services giant Accenture and corporate travel agency American Express Business Travel (Amex GMT) in a bid to help boost demand for SAF, which today account for less than 0.1 per cent of aviation fuel used worldwide and remains between two and eight times more expensive than conventional kerosene jet fuel.

SAF is increasingly seen by airlines as a key pillar in their efforts to reduce emissions from flight in the near-term, as such fuels - which can be made from a variety of sources, including waste oils, municipal waste, crops, animal fats, and even captured industrial gases - can offer up to 80 per cent lower emissions compared to conventional fossil-based jet fuels if a plane's engine is powered using SAF alone.

However, there remains significant concerns over whether sufficient sustainable feedstocks can be sourced to meet growing demand for aviation fuels and whether costs can be reduced to a level whereby airlines can embrace the technology at scale.

Andrew Crawley, president at Amex GMT, argued scaling the SAF market would help to decarbonise flights, and that business customers have "a critical role to play" in driving the adoption of the fuel.

"We will move closer to achieving these objectives with more companies like Bank of America making bold commitments and recognising the powerful role the corporate travel program can play in achieving a company's broader sustainability ambitions," he said.

The announcement further underscores rapidly growing interest in SAF across the aviation and biofuels sectors worldwide.

It came as global chemicals giant Sasol and CO2 reduction technology specialist Topsoe yesterday announced a "landmark" agreement to establish a 50-50 joint venture focused on developing, building, owning, and operating SAF plants utilising a variety of technologies and feedstocks.

Subject to regulatory approval, the joint venture firm would aim to produce SAF derived "primarily" from non-fossil fuel feedstock, utilising green hydrogen, sustainable sources of CO2 and/or biomass using technologies developed by the two companies.

Fleetwood Grobler, president and CEO at Sasol, said the two firms were committed to developing and scaling up the SAF sector.

"This is an important milestone in advancing our long-term strategy to become net zero by 2050," he said. "As we transform our business to focus on decarbonisation while preserving and growing value, this joint venture is testament to the decades of collaboration between our two companies."

