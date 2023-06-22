Good Energy to acquire solar and storage firm Wessex ECOEnergy

Clean power and energy services provider Good Energy has announced today that it has acquired solar and storage installation business Wessex ECOEnergy in a deal worth up to £4m.

Good Energy described the acquisition as a "big step" towards its ambition of becoming the UK's go-to company for "all things solar".

The deal was completed for an initial consideration of £2.5m, which Good Energy said could rise to a potential £4m if certain conditions are met.

Wessex ECO-Energy was founded in Dorchester in 2014 and provides solar and energy storage installs to homes and businesses in the South West. Good Energy said it will continue to operate under its own brand following the acquisition.

The company completed 155 solar PV installs in 2022 and following the merger it will be working towards a new target of installing 600 panels per month within the next 18 months, Good Energy said.

The announcement comes as the UK has recorded its biggest quarter for solar installations since 2015, according to the latest data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

MCS' figures showed more than 50,000 solar PV installations were made in the first three months of 2023, which is a 114 per cent increase on the same period in 2022.

This latest acquisition follows Good Energy's move into heat pump installations in late 2022, as the energy company looks to expand its portfolio of clean tech services.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive officer of Good Energy, welcomed the acquisition arguing it helps cement Good Energy's position as "the UK's go-to all-in-one solar service company".

"Bringing Wessex into the business accelerates our solar and storage installations business, as the solar surge continues," he added.

"Not only does Wessex ECOEnergy's purpose align with Good Energy's, its premium, trusted positioning in the South West aligns with Good Energy too."

Pocklington estimated that there is a potential £10bn growth opportunity in clean energy technology installations among climate conscious consumers, adding that Good Energy was committed to becoming a "major player" in the fast expanding market.

Daniel Cole, director and co-founder at Wessex ECOEnergy, similarly highlighted the growing opportunity offered by renewable energy.

"Solar power and storage is going to be a crucial technologies for cutting the UK's carbon and addressing climate change, so it is superb to see it surge in popularity," he said.

"Having grown our business through trust and word-of-mouth, completing some of the UK's biggest and most diverse residential and commercial installs, now is the perfect time to take it to the next stage. Joining forces with a company with the green credentials and long history of innovation that Good Energy has means we can build on everything we have achieved to date."

Good Energy said it now services more than 180,000 solar customers as well as being the UK's second largest administrator of the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) scheme, where it also launched smart export for all its FiT customers at the end of last year as well as announcing its first domestic smart export tariff for all small-scale solar customers called Power for Good.

