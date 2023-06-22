Vargas targets five million homes with new heat pump venture Aira

Swedish firm Vargas Holding has announced it is launching a new clean energy tech company, which aims to reduce residential carbon emissions from heating and dependence on foreign gas imports while slashing consumer energy bills.

Vargas said it has ambitions for the new venture - called Aira - to become Europe's leading direct-to-consumer brand for clean energy technologies through the delivery of affordable heat pump solutions.

Residential heating is a major, but often overlooked, source of global carbon emissions, Vargas said, with heating of residential buildings accounting for around 10 per cent of Europe's direct emissions.

Aira will provide consumers with a complete home energy system centred on heat pump technology, Vargas explained.

The platform would be offered through an affordable fixed monthly fee, which Vargas said would provide homeowners with "significant" energy bill savings compared to current fossil fiel based solutions.

The company expects that the fixed-monthly fee coupled with energy savings through heat pump technology could reduce a household's heating related costs by 30 per cent.

Other components to Aira's energy saving measures will include battery storage systems, dynamic energy tariffs, and solar panels. In addition, the complete energy system would be managed by Aira's integrated digital platform, which Vargas suggested could push households' energy bill savings up to 50 per cent.

The company said its monthly-fee payment model would help households overcome the high upfront costs of installing heat pumps, which remains the main barrier to the technology's installation.

"By applying Vargas proven model of vertical integration and scale, Aira can offer consumer cost-savings as well as greener residential heating - this is the most efficient way to achieve net zero," said Harald Mix, chairman of Vargas and Aira.

"The EU's Fit-for-55 is a vital political framework for reaching the Paris Agreement, but we need bold business initiatives to meet the commitments. The heat pump technology is widely adopted across Scandinavia. Aira's offering, together with national regulations and subsidies, will accelerate adoption across Europe."

The scheme is currently piloting in Italy and is expected to launch in Germany and the UK later this year, the company said.

Vargas said its 2030 ambition is for Aira to be present in more than 20 markets, with more than 10,000 clean energy experts and technicians employed across Europe.

Within 10 years, Vargas expects Aira to serve five million European homes with "much needed" greener and cheaper residential heating.

To realise its ambitions, Aira has secured a production facility in Wroclaw, Poland, where production of new heat pumps will start in 2024.

"With clean energy-tech for every home, Aira is transforming residential heating and accelerating Europe's energy transition and decarbonisation," said Martin Lewerth, chief executive of Aira.

"Today, consumers spend thousands of euros on inefficient, dirty and expensive gas based heating. We will make heat pumps affordable, cut energy bills and emissions. Our unique direct-to-consumer model will dramatically change how European families heat their homes."

The announcement comes in the same week as the European Heat Pump Association published new figures predicting the industry is on track to install over 43 million heat pumps between now and 2030, taking the total number of heat pumps installed across the continent to over 60 million.

However, the trade body warned that despite rapid growth across Europe's major markets more policies were needed to further accelerate the roll out of green heating technologies if the EU's climate goals are to be met.