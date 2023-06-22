Cannes Lions: New guide aims to slash environmental impact of advertising campaigns

A "world first" guide to sustainable media setting out how advertisers can reduce the direct carbon emissions from their work has been launched today by industry initiative Ad Net Zero and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

Launched on the sidelines of this week's global creative industries Cannes Lions summit, the guide is aimed at encouraging and supporting advertisers and the agencies and technology partners they work with to play their part in limiting global warming to 1.5C by the end of the century.

The guide sets out 10 areas across planning, buying, and activation where it contends advertisers can deliver immediate action to slash their climate impact, consolidating current best practices on media sustainability efforts.

Recommendations in the guide include reducing duplication in programmatic actions and infrastructure, creating a supplier 'greenlist' to aid the sourcing of clean technologies, maximising value from existing creative efforts, and compressing digital ad formats to reduce the energy needed to play them, according to GARM.

The guide has been collated by a sustainability steering team within GARM, a cross-industry initiative established by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).

It brings together insight from major brands such as Unilever, Diageo, Proctor & Gamble, Mars, L Mars, L'Oréal, Reckitt and Mastercard, as well as from industry initiatives including 4A's, Ad Net Zero, ANA, ISBA, WFA, and the Responsible Marketing Agency.

Agency holding companies, publishers, data and technology providers have also played a key part in creating the guide, GARM added.

"Media leaders hold the power to make an impact for the climate and there is plenty they can do now, working with their colleagues in procurement and sustainability to ensure the media function can deliver real impact on direct emissions," said Rob Rakowitz, who leads the GARM initiative.

"We have much work to do to deliver real transformation across marketing including looking at common definitions, common metrics, shared tools, and independent verification but this guide is a meaningful starting point and highlights current best practice."

In a bid to ensure its recommendations are aligned with current climate science, GARM said it had also created a Climate Science Expert Group, featuring BSI as well as sustainability chiefs from Mastercard, Reckitt and Unilever, all of whom have reviewed and approved the suggestions.

Sebastian Munden, Ad Net Zero's chair, said anyone involved in media planning and buying of advertising campaigns "can take immediate steps to decarbonise their impact".

"This guide sets out very clearly what you can do and where to remove carbon emissions from your day-to-day media plans," she said. "As a result, you can reduce the negative impact while retaining the full effectiveness of your ad spend. Climate change is a real and present issue in all our lives - there is no excuse for inaction and we urge you to ensure industry colleagues do the same."

It came as production investment consultancy Murphy Cobb Associates yesterday agreed a new partnership to support Ad Net Zero, as part of the firm's commitment to offer a net zero service for all of its client's productions by 2025.

MCA said it would champion the wider use of virtual sets to reduce CO2 from productions by reducing travel and waste, and that it would be assisting clients to measure and benchmark their environmental impacts in order to open up further opportunities to drive down emissions.

"The average carbon footprint of an advertising production is 12.8 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions, with some ads generating as much as 70 tonnes, equivalent to an average person's emissions over a span of seven years," said MCA's founder and CEO Patrick Murphy. "As a global industry, we cannot afford to sit still and do the same thing. It's time for change."

