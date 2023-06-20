Course correction: Government announces over £200m funding boost for green aviation projects

A total of £218m in government and industry funding is to be used in support of projects that promise to put the UK on course for greener air travel, UK Industry Minister Nusrat Ghani is to announce today in a speech to the Paris Air Show.

The funding - which is being delivered through the Aerospace Technology Institute Programme (ATI) - is to be used to support a range of projects, including initiatives to develop more efficient landing gear, lower carbon aircraft wings, more fuel efficient engines, and sensors that can help optimise aircraft performance.

The government estimated the joint commitment with industry could secure at least £20bn of private sector investment in aerospace in the UK, helping to support support more than 100,000 jobs.

"We're growing the economy and supporting high-skilled, high-wage careers across the UK by backing our world-leading sectors like aviation," Ghani said.

"We want to achieve net zero air travel by 2050, and I want UK firms to lead the way developing the exciting technologies of the future. Backing our innovators will attract even more investment and create massive export opportunities for British firms."

The latest funding awards builds on £3.2bn of ATI support from government and industry for the aviation sector since 2013.

To date the support has backed more than 400 research and development projects and the latest cash injection will be used to support ten further projects from companies including Airbus and Rolls-Royce that all focused on advancing the net zero transition.

Airbus' UK chairman John Harrison welcomed the news of the investment, adding: "Finding scalable solutions can't be done alone so the ATI programme draws together UK industry leaders, academics and research organisations who are all making strides to bring our aircraft and industrial systems up to the level we need for a decarbonised future."

Alan Newby, director of aerospace technology and future programmes at Rolls-Royce, said the company "greatly values" the long-term partnership it has with both the Department for Business and Trade and the ATI.

"These projects will improve both our cost competitiveness and the product performance of our current and future engines, which is vital for meeting industry and government net zero targets," he said. "This work will involve collaboration with a broad ecosystem of academic, research centres and SME partners across the UK that creates value across the country and helps us to reach our goals."

The announcement follows the publication of a report last week from experts at consultancy giant McKinsey which examined ways in which the industry could achieve its ambition of a net zero emission aviation industry by 2050 through a series of near and long-term efforts.

Overall, it suggested that Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) are likely to be the most impactful mechanism for curbing emissions, but it also highlighted how many airlines remain concerned around the cost, production, and timing of new SAF technologies.

It advised that producers will need to scale different SAF-production technologies which go beyond those currently being used because today's feedstocks such as waste oils are limited in availability.

In further green aviation industry news, ZeroAvia yesterday announced it has completed the first phase of technical studies which confirm the feasibility of its proposed hydrogen-electric powered regional jets.

The company announced at the Paris Air Show that through a series of technical studies over the past year it has now identified the aircraft's maximum take-off weight, centre of gravity, and structural allowances.

The proposed hydrogen-electric plane would have two ZeroAvia regional jet engines on a CRJ aircraft and analysis suggests it could support up to 60 passengers with a range of up to 560 nautical miles - sufficient to cover in excess of 80 per cent of current flights.

"At this early stage in our work together, to already see a viable pathway to clean propulsion with CRJ aircraft should be absolutely thrilling to everybody who wants us to keep flying," said ZeroAvia's chief executive Val Miftakhov.

"There is some payload and range compromise, but this technical study confirms a viable propulsion architecture and integration which could be utterly transformational. Before the end of the decade airlines could be flying zero-emission jets."

Meanwhile, aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing has predicted that following the resurgence in international air traffic and domestic air travel back to pre-pandemic levels, there will be a global demand for 42,595 new commercial jets by 2042, valued at $8tr.

In its latest annual Commercial Market Outlook report (CMO), which was also unveiled at the Paris Air Show this week, the manufacturer forecast the surge in demand for new jets will see airlines replace around half of the global fleet with new, more fuel-efficient models over the coming years.

"The aviation industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability after unprecedented disruption, with airlines responding to challenges, simplifying their fleets, improving efficiency and capitalising on resurgent demand," said Brad McMullen, Boeing's senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

"Looking to the future of air travel, our 2023 CMO reflects further evolution of passenger traffic tied to global growth of the middle class, investments in sustainability, continued growth for low-cost carriers, and air cargo demand to serve evolving supply chains and express cargo delivery."

