'A credible plan to manage change': Keir Starmer unveils Labour's clean energy mission

Sir Keir Starmer has this morning set out the immediate actions a Labour government would take to trigger a boom in clean energy investment and jobs capable of acclerating the country's transition away from fossil fuel production.

In a lengthy address at the Edinburgh port of Leith, the Leader of the Opposition confirmed that within a year of being elected, a Labour government would establish the UK's first publicly owned energy firm in Scotland, reform national clean power auctions to boost British job creation, and establish a state-owned green investment fund.

"We're going to throw everything at this: planning reform, procurement, long-term finance, R&D, a strategic plan for skills and supply chains," Starmer said. "A new plan for a new settlement. A clear direction across all four nations. Pulling together for a simple, unifying priority: British power for British jobs."

In a speech that underscored the breadth of the reforms a Labour government would pursue in support of its target of delivering a net zero emission grid by 2030, Starmer said a new wealth fund would "crowd in investment" in a wave of projects such as battery gigafactories, clean steel plants, and ports capable of supporting offshore wind projects.

He explained that as part of its Green Prosperity Plan, a Labour government would allocate a fund of up to £500m for each of its first five years in office to provide capital grants to incentivise companies to manufacture in parts of the UK such as Scottish oil and gas communities, coastal communities, and the north east of England.

And he confirmed that Great British Energy - the publicly-owned clean energy company Labour plans to set up if elected - would be based in Scotland, and given a governance structure designed to both protect its long-term future and ensure investment is catalysed in a wide-range of projects, including community-owned renewables developments.

Moreover, Starmer promised that a 'British Jobs Bonus' would be incorporated in the Contracts for Difference auction criteria so as to reward companies that actively look to boost investment, jobs, and supply chains in the UK's industrial heartlands. "The Contracts for Difference auctions must deliver jobs as well as investment," he said. "We will set new rules - as a condition of entry - on good work, decent pay and union recognition."

The policy package would look to mirror some of the conditions contained in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which promises generous subsidies to clean tech firms that locate factories and supply chains in the US.

Starmer today also pushed back on recent criticism from some trade unions, the fossil fuel industry, and the government over Labour's plan to halt new oil and gas licensing rounds.

He insisted the Party would not create a "cliff edge" for workers and the oil and gas industry, highlighting how oil and gas would remain part of the UK's energy mix for many years to come.

A Labour government charged with managing the transition away from oil and gas would not repeat the "chaotic, unstable and brutal" process of deindustrialisation overseen by the Thatcher government in the 1980s, Starmer said. "My offer, the Labour offer, is this - a credible plan to manage the change, protect good jobs and create good jobs," he added.

Facing questions from journalists, Starmer also stressed that a Labour government would not interfere with oil and gas licenses already granted or granted between now and the next election. But he reiterated that a Labour government would impose a moratorium on new oil and gas exploration rounds.

The International Energy Agency and the UN Secretary General have repeatedly warned that new oil and gas projects are not consistent with the global target of limiting temperature increases to 1.5C.

However, the Conservative Party this morning repeated its attacks on Labour's policy on new oil and gas projects, accusing the Opposition of acceding to the demands of the Just Stop Oil protest group and branding the new strategy as "Labour's Energy Surrender Plan".

But Starmer this morning hit back at the government's track record, while arguing that Labour's plan to make the UK a "clean energy superpower" would boost the UK's energy security, bring down bills, tackle climate change, and create well-paid jobs for workers.

"Let's back carbon capture, let's invest in hydrogen, nuclear, tidal energy, double onshore wind, treble solar power, quadruple offshore wind and insulate 19 million homes," he said. "This is the new foundation for British prosperity."

He argued that both the Conservatives and Scottish National Party had failed to do enough to seize the economic opportunities offered by the net zero, accusing them of undermining the UK's reputation as a stable place to invest and sowing division between devolved nations that should be collaborating.

"For the SNP, any Scottish triumph in Britain is a threat to the ultimate prize, while the Tories welcome such division because they think it works for them politically," he said. "Look at them both now and look hard. The soap opera that continues to demean Britain's reputation. What do they have to say to the investors who tell me: 'this is great political comedy, but we don't see Britain as a stable investment anymore'. They are not serious."

More broadly, Starmer blamed the Conservatives for short-sighted policy decisions that have increased the country's reliance on volatile and expensive fossil fuels.

"They said "cut the green crap'", Starmer said, referring to former Prime Minister David Cameron's reported instruction to officials in the early 2010s. "They scrapped investment in home insulation, stalled nuclear energy, banned onshore wind. And when the crisis hit last year and when Russia invaded Ukraine, not only did the bills of businesses and working people go through the roof, we had to borrow £40bn with no new infrastructure to show for it.

"That's not green crap, that's Tory crap."

Senior Tories have repeatedly rejected such criticism, arguing the UK is decarbonising faster than any other G20 nation. Ministers have also warned Labour's proposal to ban new oil and gas exploration would make the country more reliant on more carbon-intensive imported fossil fuel gas, and predicted that plans for more public investment in green projects could fuel inflation.

However, an analysis published this morning from Carbon Brief indicates Labour's energy plan, which involves bringing forward the target for a decarbonised electricity system from 2035 to 2030 could result in the UK being less dependent on imported fossil fuels than under current policies.

"The UK would need less imported gas in 2030 under Labour's pledges, than with current govt plans - and I didn't even look at Labour ambition on home insulation, which'd also cut gas demand," Simon Evans, deputy editor of Carbon Brief wrote on Twitter as he shared the findings.

Starmer was flanked this morning by several leading Labour figures, who underscored the scale of the plans being pursued by the Opposition.

Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband sought to stress that the green economy and climate action were mission critical to not only Starmer's pitch to become the UK's Prime Minister, but also Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves' plan to restore growth across the economy.

"No disrespect to former Labour leaders, including present company, but Keir has put this mission front and centre like none of us before," said Miliband. "Rachel, too, has made it central to what she wants to do as Chancellor and her mission to grow the economy, like no previous Shadow Chancellor before. Labour in government would mean the Prime Minister and Chancellor driving this agenda as never before."

Laying the blame for soaring energy bills over the past two years squarely on Britain's over-dependence on fossil fuels, Miliband argued that whereas 15 years ago clean energy was the future, it is "now the cheap, secure choice today".

"When it comes to the race for clean energy jobs, I say it's time we had a government that acted decisively on this insight," he said. "That homegrown, zero carbon power - renewables, nuclear, green hydrogen, carbon capture, tidal - is the right choice for Britain. Cheap power we control. For lower bills, for security and for jobs too."

Prior to Miliband, Reeves also delivered a short address, in which she slammed the "Tory mortgage penalty" and promised that Labour "will not waver from our economic responsibility" in government, while stressing that Labour's green spending plans were central to this strategy.

"When our peers and our economic competitors are powering ahead in the race for the industries of the future, the most dangerous choice of all is inaction," she said. "Labour are determined to secure for Britain the jobs, energy security and the lower bills that desperately needs. That's why we will invest in our low carbon transition and in Britain's economic security."

However, Reeves stressed that "Labour will never play fast and loose with public finances or with family finances".

"That is why investments made by a Labour government will always be in line with our fiscal rules - rules that are none-negotiable," she Shadow Chancellor added. "We will not waver from our commitment to economic responsibility because a fairer society and a stronger economy can only be build upon the rock of economic stability. The mission Keir and Ed and I will outline today is at the very heart of this ‘securenomics' approach."

Starmer's speech was broadly welcomed by industry groups and environmental campaigners, who predicted that Labour's plans could help trigger a surge in clean energy investment.

"There are so many benefits to increasing the UK's renewable energy ambitions, and focusing on areas where the UK has strengths, like offshore wind, tidal stream and green hydrogen," said Dan McGrail, chief executive at trade body RenewableUK. "Renewables provide low-cost electricity for billpayers and businesses, create thousands of highly paid jobs, and offer our children a future where climate change is mitigated and Britain is sheltered from the volatility of global gas prices and aggressive foreign governments."

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive at Energy UK, also welcomed the new policy proposals. "It's important to remember that the energy system isn't just about the big infrastructure we build," she said. "It's about our buildings, our cities, our transport, and the services - including lower bills - that a modern green system can bring to people. This transformation will take a real partnership between communities, governments and industry - and we are ready to work out how that can be done. So we welcome the focus on ensuring that the transition to clean energy is fair to communities and enables workers in traditional sectors to benefit from the new job opportunities it will bring."

Green groups similarly welcomed the speech, but also urged the Opposition to take a bolder stance on ending new fossil fuel investment.

"Ensuring clean power by 2030 whilst protecting workers, creating over a million new jobs, giving people warm homes, as well as ending new north sea oil and gas licenses are policies we desperately need," said Ami McCarthy, Greenpeace UK's political campaigner. "If Labour makes good on these commitments, it would be on the right path towards demonstrating real climate leadership, in stark contrast to the current government... But permitting new oil fields like Rosebank would do nothing for bills, our energy security, or our economy. We already have more than enough oil in existing projects to ensure a safe transition to net zero, with no cliff edge."

