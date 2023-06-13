UN General Secretary demands 'concrete' climate pledges from concrete industry

The United Nations Secretary General has today called for "concrete" action zero from building material manufacturers to deliver on climate goals during a speech to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) conference in Zurich.

Addressing around 200 industry CEOs from across the global industry, António Guterres called for corporate leaders to end the use of coal-fired power in cement production, work more closely with governments to speed up decarbonisation efforts, and set ambitious emissions targets and transition plans in line with UN guidelines.

Speaking via video link, Guterres called on the carbon intensive industry to redouble efforts to deliver net zero emissions as he urged concrete firms to make "concrete pledges" in support of decarbonisation.

He told the conference that concrete is "fundamental to building a better world, and we have no time to lose, if we are to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees centigrade."

"Science tells us that requires cutting global greenhouse emissions by almost half by 2030," he said. "That means taking a quantum leap in climate action - and slashing global emissions. Starting now."

Concrete is the second most-used material on Earth after water and is responsible for seven per cent of global CO2 emissions. The GCCA and its members account for 80 per cent of global cement production capacity outside of China, as well as including a number of key Chinese producers among its membership.

The world's leading concrete manufacturers have pledged to eliminate emissions by 2050 in line with the GCCA's Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete, with a host of major firms having ramped up investment in emerging low carbon and carbon capture technologies in recent years.

Thomas Guillot, the body's chief executive, applauded initial efforts to cut emissions, highlighting how there had been a two per cent drop in CO2 emissions per tonne of cement-based products over the last year compared to 1990 levels.

But he acknowledged "many challenges remain, which we must overcome, if we are to achieve net zero, including enabling polices and regulations from governments across the world, which often don't yet exist".

"So today, I urge every manufacturer across the world, who has not yet done so, to join our pledge to eliminate emissions by 2050," he added. "But I also implore all governments to work with our essential industry, to deliver the policy framework that can create the favourable conditions to unlock the transition."

Guterres' comments come just weeks after the launch of the Alliance for Low Carbon Cement & Concrete (ALCCC), which claims that the sector's net zero ambitions are being hindered by an existing regulatory and standards regime that is "not fit for purpose". As such, the group recently called for the adoption of a raft of enabling policies, standards, and financing instruments to help transition the industry towards a greener future, arguing it is "time to bust the myth" that cement manufacturing is challenging to decarbonise.

