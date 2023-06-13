'A natural solution to many of our most pressing problems': Aviva announces £21m saltmarsh restoration drive

Aviva has announced it is to invest £21m in the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) to support the restoration of carbon-rich saltmarsh habitats that can help tackle climate change, slow nature loss, and boost the UK's natural flood defenses.

The investment, announced this morning by the financial services giant, is designed to both enhance carbon sinks and improve the health of the wetlands that are among the UK's best natural defences against flooding and coastal erosion.

A long-term store of carbon which is home to a unique ecosystem of plants and animals, saltmarsh habitats are under threat in the UK, with some estimates calculating that roughly 85 per cent of saltmarsh has been lost to development and farming over the last 200 years. However, a 2019 UK government study identified 22,000 hectares of land around the UK coast that could be restored to saltmarsh and could collectively capture 300,000 tonnes of carbon a year.

Aviva said its new partnership with the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust would help restore up to 250 hectares of saltmarsh through support for "on the ground" research and could also act as "a catalyst" for further investment in saltmarsh creation.

The deal is part of a string of nature-focused investments from the financial services giant in support of its goal of delivering net zero emissions by 2040 and comes several months after it announced a major £38m partnership with the Wildlife Trusts designed to restore temperate rainforest in locations across the UK's west coast.

Claudine Blamey, group sustainability director at Aviva, said the latest project would also help protect more than 90,000 properties and more than £2bn of assets. "We are delighted to fund leading research that will make a genuine contribution to the wider understanding of how saltmarshes can help move Aviva and the UK towards our net zero ambitions," she said.

"Saltmarshes are precious habitats that have a significant role to play in fighting the climate emergency and improving the UK's climate resilience. Not only do they remove carbon from the atmosphere and support biodiversity, they also deliver flood mitigation benefits for nearby communities."

Sarah Fowler, chief executive of the WWT, said the "ground-breaking project" would enable the charity to apply its extensive experience of restoring wetlands to create much-needed new saltmarsh and protect and restore the habitat for future generations.

"The saltmarshes which remain are beautiful places with never-ending horizons rich in wildlife," she said. "Not only do they make our hearts sing, but they also provide a natural solution to many of our most pressing problems. They help communities become more climate resilient by quickly and effectively storing carbon and absorbing flood tides. They also restore wildlife, clean polluted water and boost our mood."

In related news, Ordnance Survey today announced a new project with Natural England and researchers at Durham University, which aims to better analyse and monitor the current condition of peatland across the UK.

The hope is that the project, which will see geospatial data and Earth observation data used to create an accurate and detailed "peat map" of Thorne and Hatfield Moors, can be rolled out nationwide to help facilitate access to investment in large-scale peatland restoration projects through voluntary carbon markets.

