Domestic energy storage: Is the government finally ready to help it go mainstream?

clock • 5 min read

A net zero, flexible energy market depends on battery storage devices being made accessible and affordable, writes the REA’s Jordan Dilworth

Looking back at the last year, with rising energy bills and inflation running rampant, it can be difficult to find reasons to be cheerful. However, one encouraging development of 2022 was that households...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: UK offshore wind pipeline closes in on 100GW

12 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

Net Zero Tracker: More than third of world's biggest firms still have no climate goals in place

11 June 2023 • 6 min read
03

'You can't grow food on dead land': Top businesses urge Brussels to back new nature restoration law

12 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

Reports: Labour plotting major planning overhaul to accelerate green energy rollout

12 June 2023 • 7 min read
05

Co-op and RSPB partner to deliver major peatland restoration project

12 June 2023 • 4 min read

More on Energy

'Europe's electricity transition has hit hyperdrive': Wind and solar overtake fossil generation across the EU
Energy

'Europe's electricity transition has hit hyperdrive': Wind and solar overtake fossil generation across the EU

New data from Ember celebrates fresh renewable records for Europe in May, as zero carbon power exceeds fossil fuel generation across the bloc

Amber Rolt
clock 08 June 2023 • 4 min read
Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm | Credit: Orsted
Energy

'Massive growth potential': Ørsted to spend £55bn on green energy through to 2030

Danish energy giant cites 'transformative' EU and US incentives as it confirms 2030 goal to install 50GW of renewables capacity

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 June 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Baxi
Energy

Study: Slowing down heat pump rollout could see UK pay extra £9bn for gas imports

Delaying or ditching policies for supporting heat pump installations would leave UK less energy secure, report warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 June 2023 • 5 min read