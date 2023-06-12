Co-op and RSPB partner to deliver major peatland restoration project

The Co-op and wildlife charity RSPB have announced a three-year partnership to fund the revitalisation of 'internationally important' peatland sites in Scotland and Wales that act as a major store of carbon.

The retailed confirmed last week that it has provided an initial investment of £1m raised through a levy on the sale of its compostable carrier bags, which will go towards restoring and managing actively eroding peatland.

Peatlands are the largest natural carbon sinks on land, with estimates suggesting UK peat bogs store up to 3.2 billion tonnes of carbon. But damage to existing bogs is thought to release up to 20 million tonnes of greenhouse gases each year, according to the RSPB.

Guy Stuart, Co-op's director of sustainability, technical, and agriculture, said: "We are in the grip of a climate and environment emergency, a crisis which is of humankind's making. Around the world we are seeing shocking water shortages, floods, extreme heat and biodiversity losses. We need to decarbonise, and quickly.

"Through co-operation we can reduce carbon much faster than we are at the moment, and our pioneering partnership with the RSPB can play a part in helping to avoid carbon emissions - repairing peatlands to increase carbon stores and supporting our work to prioritise action where we can make the most impact."

Co-op is pursuing the partnership as a part of its Climate Plan pledge to support natural restoration in the UK.

Speaking to BusinessGreen, Stuart said: "One of our climate pledges is about nature - nature restoration and biodiversity. It's the bit that's quite often forgotten about - everyone talks about taking carbon out of the air, but restoring nature is the natural way of doing that.

"Peat is really amazing stuff. It traps and stores carbon at an incredible rate. But unless you look after it, it's a bit of a ticking time bomb, and actually, if all of the carbon that was in peat in this country were released that would exacerbate climate change. So it's really, really important to keep the carbon locked in. That's why we need to preserve peatlands."

Co-op first ventured into peat-related projects in 2016, when it became the first supermarket to ban the sale of peat-based bagged compost in its stores.

Now, after an 18-month discussion with RSPB, the company has committed to support the restoration of two sites: the Welsh Cerniau at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, and Lumbister on Yell, the northernmost Shetland isle. Both sites are owned by RSPB and cover around 530 acres - the equivalent to about 400 football pitches.

The Co-op said it would not treat the peatland projects as an offset scheme to count towards carbon neutrality claims or count the emissions savings from the schemes towards its ongoing carbon reduction efforts. Stuart explained the Co-op wanted "to do a series of intentional things that genuinely turn the dial back" and that are not simply an exercise in "creative carbon accounting".

The projects will work with national peatland restoration programmes Peatland ACTION in Scotland and the National Peatland Action Program in Wales to plan and carry out a large-scale restoration and develop a long-term management strategy.

As well as ensuring the continued storage of large amounts of carbon, the restoration and management of the peatlands could reduce flood risk for the surrounding areas, and enable the protection of wildlife habitats.

Both sites are home to rare and scientifically significant animals and plants, such as the Bog Orchid and the carnivorous Round-Leaved Sundew in Lumbister.

Rebecca Munro, the RSPB's executive director for income and conservation investment, welcomed the new partnership. "For us to have any chance of averting the climate crisis we need to be working far more closely with nature; to use the solutions it offers to help lock up carbon whilst also delivering for birds and other wildlife," she said. "Businesses have a vital role to play in the transition to net zero and we are excited to be working with Co-op to protect and restore some of our most precious upland sites to make sure these places are delivering for our climate whilst also providing a lasting home for our wildlife."

Peatlands have long played a central role in nature-based climate solutions in the UK and in 2020 a raft of local programs were introduced around the country to encourage peatland restoration programs.

Yet progress has been slow and campaigners have warned efforts to protect peatlands have been hampered by the government's wavering on its commitment to a full ban on the commercial sale of peat-based compost, which was delayed from 2024 to 2030 earlier this year.

Around 78 per cent of British peatland are still degrading as a result of drainage practices for the agricultural sector and building developments, according to the ONS.

Restoring peatland is an intensive and expensive process, requiring the breaking down of drainage systems, tactical flooding, and restoring of old land uses.

Paul Cottington, the RSPB's head of conservation investment, told BusinessGreen peatland restoration projects continued to face a "a funding gap".

"So having organisations like Co-op and other supermarkets get involved is excellent," he added. "We need to be working with businesses - and the government - in order to achieve the changes we need."

