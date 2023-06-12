M&S introduces recycling scheme for beauty products

clock • 1 min read
M&S introduces recycling scheme for beauty products

New initiative could stop over two tonnes of empty beauty packaging from landfill in its first 12 months, retailer estimates

Marks & Spencer customers can now recycle their empty beauty packaging at 40 stores across the UK after the retail giant last week launched a a new takeback scheme for hard to recycle products. In...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
More from Charlotte Hall

Co-op and RSPB partner to deliver major peatland restoration project

Wrightbus secures £50m funding boost for hydrogen-powered bus exports

Most read
01

Study: UK offshore wind pipeline closes in on 100GW

12 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

Net Zero Tracker: More than third of world's biggest firms still have no climate goals in place

11 June 2023 • 6 min read
03

'You can't grow food on dead land': Top businesses urge Brussels to back new nature restoration law

12 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

Reports: Labour plotting major planning overhaul to accelerate green energy rollout

12 June 2023 • 7 min read
05

From 'shore to store': Lidl to use Prevented Ocean Plastic in water bottles

12 June 2023 • 3 min read

More on Recycling

Credit: iStock
Recycling

Resource Recovery UK: New alliance seeks to promote energy from waste plants' carbon-cutting potential

Group founded by leading energy from waste operators in a bid to champion policies that can accelerate controversial sector's decarbonisation efforts

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2023 • 3 min read
From 'shore to store': Lidl to use Prevented Ocean Plastic in water bottles
Recycling

From 'shore to store': Lidl to use Prevented Ocean Plastic in water bottles

Retailer estimates change could prevent nearly four million plastic water bottles from entering oceans every year

Amber Rolt
clock 12 June 2023 • 3 min read
INC chair Credit: IISD/ENB & Kiara Worth
Recycling

UN Plastics Treaty: After rocky start, 170 nations agree to draw up draft agreement

Last week's crunch talks were on the 'brink of chaos', but on Friday 170 nations agreed to draw up an initial first draft of a global plastic pollution treaty by November

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 June 2023 • 6 min read