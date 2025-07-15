First commercial-scale offshore wind seaweed farm harvested off Dutch coast

Harvest at Amazon-funded seaweed farm provides valuable insights into seaweed cultivation and carbon removal potential
Dutch seaweed farmers have completed the inaugural harvest from the world's first commercial scale seaweed farm to be located at an offshore wind site off the coast of the Netherlands. The North Sea...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis