Solar's wildlife benefits, SBTi rows, and curbing flight demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'
New report by Solar Energy UK reveals how well managed solar farms have potential to boost ecology and tackle biodiversity loss in the UK.
- Amber Rolt
Study: Airlines to miss net zero goals unless demand is reduced
New research suggests decarbonisation efforts could see airlines increase ticket prices - a trend likely to temper rising demand for flights.
- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Study: Direct Air Capture costs must fall by 75 per cent to drive widespread adoption
Nascent technology will need to scale at twice the speed seen in the solar sector, consultancy giant BCG warns.
- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Continually evolving': Is the Science-Based Targets initiative experiencing growing pains?
The SBTi is again facing tough questions about its funding model and methodologies - BusinessGreen delves into the debate.
- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Europe's electricity transition has hit hyperdrive': Wind and solar overtake fossil generation across the EU
New data from Ember celebrates fresh renewable records for Europe in May, as zero carbon power exceeds fossil fuel generation across the bloc.
- Amber Rolt
