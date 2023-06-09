Solar's wildlife benefits, SBTi rows, and curbing flight demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

New report by Solar Energy UK reveals how well managed solar farms have potential to boost ecology and tackle biodiversity loss in the UK.

New research suggests decarbonisation efforts could see airlines increase ticket prices - a trend likely to temper rising demand for flights.

Nascent technology will need to scale at twice the speed seen in the solar sector, consultancy giant BCG warns.

The SBTi is again facing tough questions about its funding model and methodologies - BusinessGreen delves into the debate.

New data from Ember celebrates fresh renewable records for Europe in May, as zero carbon power exceeds fossil fuel generation across the bloc.

