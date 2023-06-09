Solar's wildlife benefits, SBTi rows, and curbing flight demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Credit: iStock
BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'

New report by Solar Energy UK reveals how well managed solar farms have potential to boost ecology and tackle biodiversity loss in the UK.

- Amber Rolt

 

Study: Airlines to miss net zero goals unless demand is reduced

New research suggests decarbonisation efforts could see airlines increase ticket prices - a trend likely to temper rising demand for flights.

- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating

 

Study: Direct Air Capture costs must fall by 75 per cent to drive widespread adoption

Nascent technology will need to scale at twice the speed seen in the solar sector, consultancy giant BCG warns.

- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating

 

'Continually evolving': Is the Science-Based Targets initiative experiencing growing pains?

The SBTi is again facing tough questions about its funding model and methodologies - BusinessGreen delves into the debate.

- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating

 

'Europe's electricity transition has hit hyperdrive': Wind and solar overtake fossil generation across the EU

New data from Ember celebrates fresh renewable records for Europe in May, as zero carbon power exceeds fossil fuel generation across the bloc.

- Amber Rolt

 

