Could there be an 'OPEC of lithium'?

clock • 4 min read
Could there be an 'OPEC of lithium'?

Chile plans to nationalise its vast reserves of lithium, an element essential for development of batteries and electric vehicles - it is a move that could have major repercussions for the fast-expanding market

Chile's government in late April announced plans to nationalise its lithium industry. Such a policy could have worldwide repercussions on the battery and electric vehicle industries. Under the proposal,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Europe's electricity transition has hit hyperdrive': Wind and solar overtake fossil generation across the EU

08 June 2023 • 4 min read
02

Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'

07 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

'The PM is wrong on oil and gas': Rishi Sunak's attack on 'eco-zealots' sparks backlash

08 June 2023 • 6 min read
04

'Massive growth potential': Ørsted to spend £55bn on green energy through to 2030

08 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

Just Stop Politicking

08 June 2023 • 6 min read

More on Supply chain

'We must go further and faster': Why food systems should play a bigger role in global climate efforts
Supply chain

'We must go further and faster': Why food systems should play a bigger role in global climate efforts

New report released at latest UN climate talks in Bonn stresses the importance of action on food systems in meeting climate goals

Amber Rolt
clock 09 June 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

How global clean tech supply chains can get 'better, faster, and cleaner'

Energy Transitions Commission concludes world has sufficient supplies of crucial clean tech raw materials, but policy and industry action critical to tackling escalating supply chain risks

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 June 2023 • 5 min read
Eye in the sky: European Space Agency to help fight organic cotton fraud
Supply chain

Eye in the sky: European Space Agency to help fight organic cotton fraud

Partnership between Global Organic Textile Standard and European Space Agency will see AI technology deployed to identify organic cotton cultivation using satellite images

Charlotte Hall
clock 06 June 2023 • 2 min read