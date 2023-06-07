'Impossible to ignore': Meld Energy seeks government support for 'UK's largest' green hydrogen plant

Meld Energy is seeking government funding in support of its £180m plans to build the UK's largest green hydrogen production plant at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull.

Proposed development of the px Group facility on Humberside would initially deliver installed capacity of 100MW, with potential to pass 200MW in a second development stage.

Should the developer's bid for support via the UK's Net Zero Hydrogen Fund be successful, front end engineering design would begin in November 2023 and run alongside planning application processes, the company announced today.

Building could then commence less than a year later with a view to producing green hydrogen in early 2027.

According to Meld, power purchase agreements with renewable energy suppliers would provide the energy produce green hydrogen, which could then be used at the wider Saltend site to accelerate the switch away from more carbon-intensive fuels and chemical feedstocks.

At present the 370-acre site, which was purchased from BP in 2018, is home to a cluster of renewable energy and chemical firms producing close to two million tonnes of materials used in products ranging from paint and clothing to pharmaceuticals.

Chris Smith, CEO and founder of Meld Energy, which sold a 50 per cent stake to World Kinect Sustainability Ventures earlier this year, Saltend Chemicals Park is the ideal site for its green hydrogen facility.

"Saltend has a rich knowledge of decarbonisation projects and, importantly, has future users of the hydrogen to be produced already in place," he said.

"This project can be online within four years and would deliver an immediate reduction in emissions once production commences. The facility will have the potential to double its production as demand for hydrogen increases in the future to meet Net Zero targets."

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, said Meld's £180m plans were at a scale that would have a significant impact on domestic decarbonisation. "It is a project that the government should find impossible to ignore," he added. "We have a host of world-class industrial companies on site at Saltend and this potential major investment shows once again the strength of the Saltend offering."

The update coincides with news from engineering firm Kent that it has been appointed as the front end engineering design contractor for six electrolytic hydrogen projects proposed by Grenian Hydrogen, after the joint venture between Progressive Energy, Statkraft, and Foresight was awarded funds to develop six projects within the HyNet cluster in North-West England and North Wales.

The projects, ranging from 10MW to 30MW of green hydrogen production capacity, will be located at a range of sites including the Protos Energy Park near Ellesmere Port on Merseyside and large manufacturing plants in St Helens, Stretford, Middlewich, and Winnington.

The UK government has repeatedly talked up the key role hydrogen is set to play in the UK's net zero transition, touting its potential to help decarbonise transport, industry, and energy storage, while setting a target to deliver up to 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Funding has been awarded to a number of early stage projects through the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, but the industry is also keen to see the finalisation of the policy and subsidy framework for hydrogen facilities, which are expected to allow a wave of larger scale projects to reach final investment decisions.

In related news, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer outlined his intention to work with industry to seize opportunities from hydrogen in a speech at trade union GMB's annual congress in Harrogate on Tuesday.

