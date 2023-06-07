Lucy Wood: 'All of us in senior positions should take time to support young talent'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Lucy Wood: 'All of us in senior positions should take time to support young talent'

Stantec's Lucy Wood discusses the importance of opening green jobs up to more diverse candidates, being 'constantly wowed' by industry newcomers, and ensuring no region is left behind in the race for more sustainable living

As UK climate solutions leader at sustainable design and engineering firm Stantec Lucy Wood has more than 17 years' experience in environmental planning and engineering consultancy, advising on socio-economic...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

'Insufficient progress': Wales falling behind in race to net zero, CCC warns

SMMT: EVs hit almost 25,000 new registrations in May

