CleanJoule secures $50m backing to scale up SAF production

US start-up CleanJoule has raised $50m investment to further develop its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology, with backers including several major airlines and a host of private equity and investment funds joining its latest fundraising round.

The investment round was led by US based private equity firm Indigo Partners - which is to take a seat on CleanJoule's board - with further investment from Singapore-based investment platform GenZero, and US based private equity firm Cleanhill Partners.

European airline WizzAir, US airline Frontier Airlines, and Mexico-based airline Volaris also took part in the investment round, as part of which they have also signed binding agreements to purchase up to 90 million gallons of SAF from CleanJoule, according to the firm.

CleanJoule, which claims to produce "high performance" SAF from 'agricultural residues' sourced from biomass feedstocks around the world - such as wheat, barley, oats, rice, corn, sugarcane, soybean and cotton - said the investment marked an "important chapter" in its efforts to slash emissions and "deliver meaningful climate action" in the aviation sector.

"There has never been a more crucial time for us to lead the change than through viable sustainable fuel alternatives," said Dr. Mukund Karanjikar, co-founder and CEO of CleanJoule. "As we advance on the commercialisation of our fuel technology, CleanJoule is well-positioned to scale the supply of SAFs in the market and shorten the runway in the transition towards a greener aviation industry."

Depending on the feedstock and technologies which have been used in its production, CleanJoule said SAF could potentially reduce life cycle greenhouse gas emissions from flight "dramatically" when compared with conventional jet fuel.

"Indigo Partners and its portfolio airlines are committed to decarbonising air transportation, and the investment in CleanJoule will increase the supply of SAF to the industry," said Bill Franke, managing director of Indigo Partners. "The company has developed a unique technology to convert abundantly available feedstocks into SAF with remarkable efficiency. We believe that CleanJoule will be a key player in the decarbonization puzzle of the aviation industry."

The announcement comes amid rapidly increasing momentum behind the use of SAF, which is seen as a lower carbon alternative to conventional fossil fuels to power aviation.

However, critics of SAF have warned that there are unlikely to be enough sustainable feedstocks for producing enough SAF at scale to decarbonise flight worldwide. A separate study just today from Transport & Environment (T&E) also called for greater transparency from the aviation sector over the sources and feedstocks used for the SAF they use.

In related news, Qatar Airways today announced it has signed a "multi-million US dollar deal" with Shell for the supply of 3,000 metric tonnes of SAF per year to fuel its planes at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

Through the deal, the airline expects at least five per cent of the fuel used in its flights from the airport to be SAF from 2023-24, blended with around 95 per cent conventional kerosene.

As a result, Qatar Airways estimated it would be able to cut emissions from its flights from Amsterdam by around 7,500 tonnes over the course of the next year.

"We remain steadfast in our ambitious target of 10 per cent SAF use by 2030 and this announcement, establishes another landmark for Qatar Airways that underlines the positive outcome of the industry's collaboration which is critical to accelerating the SAF supply and achieving our target," said Qatar Airways' Group CEO Akbar Al Baker. "SAF is still three to five times more expensive than fossil-based jet fuel. This is why it is essential for all stakeholders to play their part in facilitating research and development of SAF facilities, enhancing economies of scale, providing financing and placing supportive policies."

