Klarna to funnel $2.35m from internal carbon tax revenues into global clean tech initiatives

Klarna has raised $2.35m through its internal carbon tax, which it plans to funnel into supporting 20 green businesses and climate innovations, the fin tech firm has revealed.

Part of the funding is to be used to support 10 innovative clean tech firms, including Carbon Capture Scotland's plan to process biogenic CO2 from whisky distilleries, British direct air carbon capture (DAC) start-up Mission Zero Technologies, and Kenya-based Takachar, which reduce air pollution using biochar fertiliser, according to Klarna.

The remainder of the funding pot is then earmarked to further support ten companies and initiatives that Klarna previously invested in through its prior internal carbon tax funding round last year, it explained.

All of the investments are being made through the company's partnership with Milkywire's new Climate Transformation Fund, touted by the firms' as an alternative to carbon offsetting through direct support of innovators developing climate technology.

"Klarna is committed to supporting impactful organisations long-term as a catalyst for change, to help them grow and maximise their impact," said Salah Said, Klarna's head of sustainability. "Klarna's internal carbon tax has generated $5.07m USD to support over 20 companies worldwide to date, driving the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere while also contributing to nature protection and restoration, decarbonisation, and advocacy."

Through its internal carbon tax, Klarna said it pays a $100 fee per metric tonne of CO2 produced by the company and $10 for indirect emissions caused by its operations throughout its value chain, with an aim to incentivise its staff to drive decarbonisation efforts within the firm. This year, the internal carbon tax generated a total of $2.35m, marking a significant increase on last year's $1.67m revenues.

To date, total contributions from Klarna's internal carbon tax scheme - into which its 150 million global users are also able to donate money - since it was established in 2021 add up to $5.07m, it said.

In a report detailing the company's carbon tax revenues last week, Klarna said the scheme "serves both as a tool to reduce emissions and as a way to take responsibility for our negative impact".

"We believe the true cost of greenhouse gas emissions is high, both based on the social cost of carbon and the long-term cost of removing and permanently storing CO2, and our carbon pricing efforts seek to take this into account," it states.

The internal carbon tax fund forms part of the online payments company's wider efforts to decarbonise its business. Klarna said it had reduced its overall carbon footprint by almost four per cent during the last financial year, while also achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity use across its global offices.

Robert Höglund, Milkywire's Climate Fund manager, said: "Carbon removal is a crucial part of reaching net zero, but the industry is in its infancy, requiring costly development, testing and then scaling. Early funders like Klarna that prioritise the catalytic effect of their support can make an enormous difference in accelerating the sector."

