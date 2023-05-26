AXA, SCOR and Sompo join exodus from Net Zero Insurance Alliance

The exodus from the Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) continues, with AXA, reinsurer SCOR and Japan's Sompo Holdings the latest to announce their intention to exit the embattled UN-convened group this week.

The NZIA is a member-led group that supports insurance members to decarbonise their underwriting portfolios, all of whom are expected to provide annual reports on their progress.

However, there have been a string of departures from the Alliance - which is itself part of the broader Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) umbrella launched at COP26 - in recent months, amid concerns from some members over antitrust risks and strict requirements on emissions reporting, among other issues.

In a statement issued yesterday (25 May), NZIA founding member AXA became the latest to confirm it would depart the group to focus on its own climate ambitions, according to reports.

Meanwhile, chief executive of SCOR, Thierry Léger announced the French reinsurer was also departing NZIA during its AGM yesterday, as did Germany insurance giant, Allianz.

COVER has contacted both AXA and SCOR for comment.

According to reports in Financial Times and Reuters, NZIA members have received communications from US politicians among the Republican party warning that the alliance's climate goals were in conflict with federal and state antitrust laws.

Earlier this week, Swiss Re announced it was existing the group. An emailed statement sent out on 22 May from the reinsurer said: "Swiss Re has decided to withdraw from the Net Zero Insurance Alliance with immediate effect. Our commitment to our sustainability strategy remains unchanged."

Other insurance firms to have already confirmed their exit from the NZIA include Munich Re in March, and both Zurich and Hannover Re in April.

In a statement on Wednesday prior to the departures of SCOR and AXA, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) indicated recent moves by some US states to clamp down on ESG investment and financial sector rules may have spooked some insurers in the NZIA with significant proportions of their business in North America.

But UNEP said that while "every company has the freedom to join or withdraw from the NZIA at any point in time and for any reason", it would continue to "strengthen and deepen its collaborative work with the insurance industry and key stakeholders to advance net zero insurance thinking and practices globally".

"Regardless of the situation, UNEP reaffirms its conviction ever since it initiated, convened, and launched the NZIA - that in order to successfully tackle the climate emergency, there is a fundamental and urgent need for collaboration, not just individual action," it said.

"The NZIA has provided a framework that enables insurers and reinsurers and other insurance market participants across the globe to individually start or propel their respective net zero insurance journeys and take urgent and ambitious individual, unilateral climate action. This is why UNEP will continue to strengthen and deepen its collaborative work with the insurance industry and key stakeholders to advance net zero insurance thinking and practices globally."

Upon Munich Re's departure, chief executive Joachim Wenning commented: "In our view, the opportunities to pursue decarbonisation goals in a collective approach among insurers worldwide without exposing ourselves to material antitrust risks are so limited that it is more effective to pursue our climate ambition to reduce global warming individually."

"Our climate commitment is unwavering. We follow scientific recommendations. To date we are decarbonising even faster than what is required to reach net zero by 2050," he added.

Last month, Zurich told COVER that it left the alliance as it plans to instead focus on supporting its customers with their transition to net zero.

"After establishing a standardised methodology for measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated to insurance and reinsurance underwriting portfolios, we want to focus our resources to support our customers with their transition. We continue to remain fully committed to our sustainability ambitions and to supporting the net zero transition," Zurich stated.

Hannover Re also told COVER at the time: "After careful consideration, Hannover Re has decided to leave the Net Zero Insurance Alliance. Regardless of this, Hannover Re remains committed to its sustainability strategy, the associated goals and its support for the Paris Agreement, and aims to achieve full climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest."

A version of this article originally appeared at COVER.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.